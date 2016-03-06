DUBAI, March 6 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong U.S. jobs report, oil
surge
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf climbs on oil hopes, Egypt slowed by
monetary fears
* Oil prices revive rally on U.S. jobs data, technical
charts
* Saudi price rise for Asia suggests tentative oil recovery:
Russell
* Moody's cuts outlooks for four Gulf states, lowers Bahrain
to junk
* Gold flat, retreats from 13-month high in volatile session
* FACTBOX-Gulf banks planning to raise capital in 2016
* U.N. seeks to build peace talks on fragile Syria truce
* Saudi foreign minister says Assad should leave sooner, not
later
* Islamic State is losing; coalition to step up pressure -
U.S. envoy
* Rivals Turkey and Iran seek to 'manage differences'
* Iran set to raise April light crude prices to Asia on
strong demand
* Iran eyes 2016 economic growth above 5 pct after sanctions
lifted
* Turkish police fire tear gas at newspaper, EU laments
rights record
* Iraq to pay $2 bln in arrears to foreign companies-deputy
oil minister
* Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite cleric calls for "government of
corruption" to be toppled
* Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns Gulf states for "terrorist"
label
* Yemen's food crisis deepens as banks cut credit for
shipments
* Gunmen kill at least 15 in old people's home in Yemen
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi foreign minister says "we will maintain our oil
market share"
* Saudi c.bank official expects GDP growth around 2 pct this
year
EGYPT
* Egypt's Agriculture Ministry to keep sending wheat
inspectors abroad
* Egypt's poorest struggle to find rice amid hoarding
* Egypt may stop sending inspectors abroad to clear imported
wheat -sources
* Devaluation pressure mounts on Egypt as pounds weakens on
black market
* Egypt says reaches agreement over foreign airline payments
* Egypt's six-month and one-year t-bill rise in Thursday's
auction
* Egypt's Edita posts Q4 net profit of 136.9 mln Egyptian
pounds
KUWAIT
* Kuwait refines oil pricing in battle for European
customers
* Kuwait's NBK Capital ends company-specific research
coverage
QATAR
* "Social curse" of huge personal debt raises worries in
wealthy Qatar
* Qatar's Ooredoo forecasts dip in 2016 core earnings on
forex volatility
OMAN
* Oman c.bank chief: rising bond yields driven by market
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)