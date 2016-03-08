DUBAI, March 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares firm as oil, commodities regain momentum

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets lose steam, Egypt rises

* Brent dips but holds above $40 as investors call bottom on commodity rout

* Gold near 13-mth peak as investors weigh Fed rate options

* EU welcomes bold Turkey plan to stop migrants, defers decision

* U.S. curbs China's ZTE exports over Iran business allegations

* Moody's takes rating actions on 26 GCC banks

* Shell repays Iran 1.77 bln euros debt for oil deliveries

* Iran raises April oil prices for Europe, Asia - source

* Indonesia eyes Iran LPG, condensates deal, but crude unlikely

* Oil rout over, OPEC aims for $50 anchor, says PIRA's Ross

* Iran economy minister: oil sales to reach 2 mln bpd soon -Shana

EGYPT

* Egypt's EGAS makes first LNG payments for year -sources

* Egypt's treasury bond yields jump in Monday's auction

* Telecom Egypt net profit jumps 111 pct after tax changes

* Egypt to allow 0.05 pct ergot fungus, work with FAO on laws

* Egypt's Suez Cement says profit transfers hit by currency crisis

* Egypt's Orascom TMT lends Beltone 1 bln pounds to acquire CI Capital

SAUDI ARABIA

* Foreign governments press Saudi Arabia on workers' delayed wages

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says oil price forcing producers to freeze output

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala says no plans to sell Globalfoundries, Yahsat

* UAE's Arabtec says rumours of former CEO Ismaik joining board are false

* UAE First Gulf Bank wins approval for bond issue-statement

QATAR

* Qatar c.bank chief: riyal's peg has been of great benefit

* Qatar sets Feb Marine crude OSP at $28.60/bbl, up $3.30

* Commercial Bank of Qatar says raises 2 bln riyals of Tier 1 capital

OMAN

* Salalah port inks Iran deals as Oman eyes more trade with Tehran