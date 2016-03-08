DUBAI, March 8 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares firm as oil, commodities regain
momentum
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets lose steam, Egypt rises
* Brent dips but holds above $40 as investors call bottom on
commodity rout
* Gold near 13-mth peak as investors weigh Fed rate options
* EU welcomes bold Turkey plan to stop migrants, defers
decision
* U.S. curbs China's ZTE exports over Iran business
allegations
* Moody's takes rating actions on 26 GCC banks
* Shell repays Iran 1.77 bln euros debt for oil deliveries
* Iran raises April oil prices for Europe, Asia - source
* Indonesia eyes Iran LPG, condensates deal, but crude
unlikely
* Oil rout over, OPEC aims for $50 anchor, says PIRA's Ross
* Iran economy minister: oil sales to reach 2 mln bpd soon
-Shana
EGYPT
* Egypt's EGAS makes first LNG payments for year -sources
* Egypt's treasury bond yields jump in Monday's auction
* Telecom Egypt net profit jumps 111 pct after tax changes
* Egypt to allow 0.05 pct ergot fungus, work with FAO on
laws
* Egypt's Suez Cement says profit transfers hit by currency
crisis
* Egypt's Orascom TMT lends Beltone 1 bln pounds to acquire
CI Capital
SAUDI ARABIA
* Foreign governments press Saudi Arabia on workers' delayed
wages
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says oil price forcing producers to freeze output
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala says no plans to sell
Globalfoundries, Yahsat
* UAE's Arabtec says rumours of former CEO Ismaik joining
board are false
* UAE First Gulf Bank wins approval for bond issue-statement
QATAR
* Qatar c.bank chief: riyal's peg has been of great benefit
* Qatar sets Feb Marine crude OSP at $28.60/bbl, up $3.30
* Commercial Bank of Qatar says raises 2 bln riyals of Tier
1 capital
OMAN
* Salalah port inks Iran deals as Oman eyes more trade with
Tehran
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)