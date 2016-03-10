DUBAI, March 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up after NZ's rate cut surprise, all eyes on ECB

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf pulls back with oil, retail sales shock hits Saudi

* Oil prices dip as global oversupply outweighs strong demand

* Gold dips as stocks, dollar strengthen ahead of ECB meeting

* Clinton calls for sanctions on Iran after more missile tests

* Iran to overhaul banking sector, looks to Eurobond issue

* Saudi Arabia, Houthis swap prisoners, raising hopes of peace talks

* Gulf Arab states reject Iranian influence in region - Al Arabiya

* Renault's Iran venture aims to double capacity, market share

* Iran in sovereign rating talks, wants to recoup oil market share

EGYPT

* With dollars in short supply, Egyptian importers seek loopholes to keep business alive

* Egypt to cut price of gas to steel and iron factories

* In liquidity boost, Egypt lifts forex restrictions for importers of essential goods

* Egypt to offer incentives for low-cost airlines - minister

* National Bank of Egypt raises rates on dollar certificates of deposit -banker

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia seeks $6-8 bln bank loan to shore up state coffers

* Saudi Arabian Airlines increases stake in technical subsidiary

* Riyadh Metro on schedule despite Saudi spending cuts -official

* Saudi Electricity refinances $1.14 bln loan for gas power plant -sources

* Saudi's PetroRabigh says to benefit from expanded cracker this year

* Saudi job creation dries up as oil price slump hits broader economy

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE banks devise plan to help struggling SMEs

* Dubai's Emaar Malls proposes dividend of 0.1 dhs/share

KUWAIT

* Kuwait discusses bond issue, banks estimate capacity to buy

* Kuwaiti oil minister sees crude at $40-$60 over next 3 years

QATAR

* Moody's places Qatar's global sukuk rating of Aa2 on review for downgrade

* Qatar Air says Pratt & Whitney engines not adequately tested (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)