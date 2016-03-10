DUBAI, March 10 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up after NZ's rate cut
surprise, all eyes on ECB
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf pulls back with oil, retail sales
shock hits Saudi
* Oil prices dip as global oversupply outweighs strong
demand
* Gold dips as stocks, dollar strengthen ahead of ECB
meeting
* Clinton calls for sanctions on Iran after more missile
tests
* Iran to overhaul banking sector, looks to Eurobond issue
* Saudi Arabia, Houthis swap prisoners, raising hopes of
peace talks
* Gulf Arab states reject Iranian influence in region - Al
Arabiya
* Renault's Iran venture aims to double capacity, market
share
* Iran in sovereign rating talks, wants to recoup oil market
share
EGYPT
* With dollars in short supply, Egyptian importers seek
loopholes to keep business alive
* Egypt to cut price of gas to steel and iron factories
* In liquidity boost, Egypt lifts forex restrictions for
importers of essential goods
* Egypt to offer incentives for low-cost airlines - minister
* National Bank of Egypt raises rates on dollar certificates
of deposit -banker
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia seeks $6-8 bln bank loan to shore up state
coffers
* Saudi Arabian Airlines increases stake in technical
subsidiary
* Riyadh Metro on schedule despite Saudi spending cuts
-official
* Saudi Electricity refinances $1.14 bln loan for gas power
plant -sources
* Saudi's PetroRabigh says to benefit from expanded cracker
this year
* Saudi job creation dries up as oil price slump hits
broader economy
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE banks devise plan to help struggling SMEs
* Dubai's Emaar Malls proposes dividend of 0.1 dhs/share
KUWAIT
* Kuwait discusses bond issue, banks estimate capacity to
buy
* Kuwaiti oil minister sees crude at $40-$60 over next 3
years
QATAR
* Moody's places Qatar's global sukuk rating of Aa2 on
review for downgrade
* Qatar Air says Pratt & Whitney engines not adequately
tested
