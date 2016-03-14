DUBAI, March 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks lifted by Wall Street gains, firmer oil

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed as volumes decline; Egypt flat

* Oil prices stable as market seen bottoming, but oversupply lingers

* Gold rebounds on weak dollar, market eyes Fed meeting

* Iranian commander rejects claims of regional interference, calls Saudis adventurists

* Iran set to join oil freeze talks after output at 4 mbpd-ISNA

* Syria talks set to struggle despite foreign pressure

* Russia has evidence Turkish troops in Syria, Lavrov says

* U.N. looks to end Syria's war with a gentleman's agreement

* Al Qaeda in Syria seizes bases, weapons of Western-backed group - monitor

* Second car bomb in a month kills 34 in Turkish capital, Ankara

* France says EU could impose sanctions over Iran missile tests

* Helicopters kill 17 as Yemen government moves against Aden militants

* U.S. says looking for way to move forward on Israel, Palestinian peace

* Saudi Arabia says it will punish anyone linked to Hezbollah

* Saudi forces kill woman during raid to capture wanted man- agency

EGYPT

* Egypt's yields on 91-day T-bill drop, 266-day rise at Sunday's auction

* Egyptian pound stable in official auction, firmer on black market

* Egypt's justice minister sacked after comments criticised as blasphemous

SAUDI ARABIA

* Tobacco off Saudi shelves amid price rise speculation

* Saudi's SAFCO says eyes potential buy of SABIC's stake in JV

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's central bank says may act if budget gap isn't cut

QATAR

* Qatar February inflation rises to 3.3 pct

* LNG tanker Al Ghashamiya due at UK'S South Hook terminal on Mar 20 - port (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)