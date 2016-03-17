BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
DUBAI, March 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia jumps as cautious Fed lifts risk appetite, dollar on defensive
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit-taking continues in Gulf markets
* Oil rises 2 pct, adds to gains after supplier meeting agreed
* Gold eases after strong rally, Fed eyes fewer rate hikes
* Kurdish moves on federalism cloud Syria peace drive
* EU leaders meet to offer migrant deal to Turkey
* After devaluation Egyptian pound still looks overvalued
* Saudi Aramco, Shell plan to break up Motiva, divide up assets
* EXCLUSIVE-Future of Egypt's wheat supplies hangs on FAO analysis -Ag minister
* Turkey's Erdogan pushes parliament to make praise of violent acts a "terror crime"
* Fearing Islamic State spillover, France to push Tunisia aid
* With or without Iran, oil producers to meet in April on output deal
* Video of reported Japanese hostage surfaces with message to family
* Libya's Tripoli PM warns U.N.-backed government not to enter capital
* Lebanon's 2015 fiscal deficit widened by 28 percent to $3.95 billion
* Egypt president vows to find and punish killers of Italian student
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 T French, Romanian, Ukraine wheat
* SODIC doubles profits, sees silver lining in Egypt's currency crisis
* Egypt sells dollars to banks at stronger 8.78 pounds rate on Wednesday
* Egypt's GASC again gets few offers in wheat tender -traders
* Russia's Lavrov says agrees to try to resume flights with Egypt in shortest time
* Egypt central bank seen hiking rates at Thursday's MPC meeting
SAUDI ARABIA
* FACTBOX-Motiva: How Saudi Aramco, Shell plan to divide up the assets
* Saudi Arabia fully supports Doha oil meeting in April -Saudi source
* Obama adds Saudi, Britain stops to Germany trip -W.House
* Russian withdrawal from Syria 'very positive' - Saudi Arabia
* Tower firms eye Zain's assets in Kuwait, Saudi - sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Aldar sets new dividend policy, says may lead to bigger payouts
* UAE January inflation falls to 2.5 pct
* Dubai Investments proposes 12 pct cash dividend for 2015
QATAR
* Jailed Qatari poet released after royal pardon -family member
* OPEC, non-OPEC producers to meet in Doha on April 17 - Qatari minister
KUWAIT
* Tower firms eye Zain's assets in Kuwait, Saudi - sources
* Kuwait to take part in April oil meeting in Qatar - acting oil minister
* Agility eyes opportunities from privatisation of Kuwait airport, ports
OMAN
* Oman's Galfar says wins $299 mln construction project (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
