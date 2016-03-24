BRIEF-Navinfo elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman
May 19 Navinfo Co Ltd * Says board elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rxfmPG Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
DUBAI, March 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rally batters commodities as Fed talks of tightening
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises after cabinet reshuffle; Gulf mixed
* Oil prices fall after big jump in U.S. stockpiles
* Spot gold targets biggest weekly loss in four months
* Yemen combat to halt April 10, a week before peace talks -U.N.
* United States to press Russia on Syria's Assad
* Iraq oil exports, OPEC's fastest growing in 2015, hold steady in March
* Nigeria expects oil output freeze at Doha meeting even without Iran
* Turkey 2015 unemployment 10.3 pct vs 9.9 pct in 2014 -statistics institute
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for April 25-May 5 shipment
* Egypt supply minister says close to wiping out graft in wheat sector
* Egypt's Sisi names 10 ministers in cabinet reshuffle
* Egyptian pound weakens sharply against the dollar on black market
* Egypt's EFG-Hermes 2015 net profit 649 mln Egyptian pounds
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi bourse asks banks to pitch for IPO advisory roles
* Riyadh's ACWA Power in market to buy Saudi Electricity assets
* Telco Zain Saudi weighs sale or joint ownership of towers
* In era of cheap oil, Saudi loses shine for foreign workers
* No need to boost banking liquidity -Saudi c.banker
* Saudi Aramco starts producing gas at offshore Hasbah field
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Waha Capital rules out stake sale in Dunia Finance for now
* UAE February central bank foreign assets jump 11 pct y/y
QATAR
* Qatar's Gulf Warehousing jumps on higher foreign ownership limit
OMAN
* Oman close to cutting commercial, industrial LPG subsidies -official
BAHRAIN
* Moody's changes outlook on Investcorp Bank's Ba2 rating to negative (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19