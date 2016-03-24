DUBAI, March 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rally batters commodities as Fed talks of tightening

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises after cabinet reshuffle; Gulf mixed

* Oil prices fall after big jump in U.S. stockpiles

* Spot gold targets biggest weekly loss in four months

* Yemen combat to halt April 10, a week before peace talks -U.N.

* United States to press Russia on Syria's Assad

* Iraq oil exports, OPEC's fastest growing in 2015, hold steady in March

* Nigeria expects oil output freeze at Doha meeting even without Iran

* Turkey 2015 unemployment 10.3 pct vs 9.9 pct in 2014 -statistics institute

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for April 25-May 5 shipment

* Egypt supply minister says close to wiping out graft in wheat sector

* Egypt's Sisi names 10 ministers in cabinet reshuffle

* Egyptian pound weakens sharply against the dollar on black market

* Egypt's EFG-Hermes 2015 net profit 649 mln Egyptian pounds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bourse asks banks to pitch for IPO advisory roles

* Riyadh's ACWA Power in market to buy Saudi Electricity assets

* Telco Zain Saudi weighs sale or joint ownership of towers

* In era of cheap oil, Saudi loses shine for foreign workers

* No need to boost banking liquidity -Saudi c.banker

* Saudi Aramco starts producing gas at offshore Hasbah field

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Waha Capital rules out stake sale in Dunia Finance for now

* UAE February central bank foreign assets jump 11 pct y/y

QATAR

* Qatar's Gulf Warehousing jumps on higher foreign ownership limit

OMAN

* Oman close to cutting commercial, industrial LPG subsidies -official

BAHRAIN

* Moody's changes outlook on Investcorp Bank's Ba2 rating to negative