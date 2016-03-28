DUBAI, March 28 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, North Asia stocks firm on positive
U.S. GDP data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt pulls back from near technical
barrier, Gulf slips
* Oil prices rise in thin Asian trade after break
* Gold falls to 1-month low as dollar gains on Fed hike
view
* Syrian army command says Islamic State beginning to
collapse
* Brussels prosecutors charge further suspect with terrorist
activities
* Saudi reporter jailed for 5 years for insulting rulers -
Amnesty
* UAE court sentences 11 to life in jail on terrorism
charges
* Qatar's Al Jazeera network laying off 500 employees
* Iraq's Sadr begins sit-in inside Green Zone, tells
supporters to stay outside
* Islamic State driven out of Syria's ancient Palmyra city
* Houthis swap prisoners with Saudi Arabia - spokesman
EGYPT
* Human rights on trial in Egypt as NGO funding case revived
* Egypt's EGAS completes tender for two LNG cargoes for
April delivery
* Egypt to offer shares of AAIB and Banque du Caire on
bourse
* Egypt's yields on 91-day, 266-day T-bills jump at auction
* Egypt's Sawiris says CI Capital acquisition stalled by
security
* Egypt targets higher growth, deficit reduction in new govt
programme
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Butanol plant starts operations
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Etisalat Group appoints Abdooli CEO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Agility Q4 net up 5 pct; lowers dividend, plans
buy-back
QATAR
* Ooredoo unit sells wi-tribe Pakistan business
OMAN
* Oman to increase air traffic fees in state revenue push
* Oman to attend Doha oil producers meeting - minister
