DUBAI, March 31 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise after Wall St gains, dollar sags

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets mixed, money flows to UAE

* Oil falls as US crude stocks hit record for 7th successive week

* Gold rises on dovish Fed; poised for best quarter in nearly 30 yrs

* Libya's UN-backed Presidential Council reaches Tripoli by ship

* Libya requests UN sanctions exemption for sovereign wealth fund

* Assad says he can form new Syria government with opposition

* OPEC oil output rises in March as Iran, Iraq growth offsets outages

* Iraqi PM to present new cabinet lineup to parliament on Thursday

* Iraqis kept in the dark about Mosul Dam emergency plans

* Oil producers to take part in Doha's April meeting

* Iran can add 500,000 bpd oil supply in a year- IEA chief

* Iran paves way for corporates with lease-based Islamic bonds

* Khamenei says missiles, not just talks, key to Iran's future

* Soothing sounds from the Fed restart emerging market rally

* Iraq oil ministry says second cargo of gas condensates exported

* Moody's: GCC banks' continue to face challenging liquidity conditions as oil prices remain low

EGYPT

* Egypt's current account deficit $8.9 bln in H1 vs $4.3 bln yr earlier

* Egypt's GASC says adds Bulgaria as wheat supplier in tenders

* Egypt cabinet approves 2016-17 draft budget targeting 5-6 pct GDP growth

* Telecom Egypt says Vodafone Egypt to release at least $381 mln in deferred dividends

* Egypt's Heliopolis Housing to invest $62 mln in 2016-17

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco says Jafurah unconventional gas promising

* Saudi Aramco CEO says no projects cancelled, Khurais ready in 2018

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai gets new revenue stream from airport service fee

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says no prosecutions in sovereign fund probe

* Kuwait's KIPCO expects revenue growth to pick up in 2016

QATAR

* Amnesty says workers at Qatar World Cup stadium suffer abuse

* Qatar bank Al Khaliji says raises 1 bln riyal capital-boosting bond

* Qatari investor says supportive of Deutsche Bank chairman

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Nogaholding secures $570 million Islamic loan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)