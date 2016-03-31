DUBAI, March 31 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise after Wall St gains,
dollar sags
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets mixed, money flows to UAE
* Oil falls as US crude stocks hit record for 7th successive
week
* Gold rises on dovish Fed; poised for best quarter in
nearly 30 yrs
* Libya's UN-backed Presidential Council reaches Tripoli by
ship
* Libya requests UN sanctions exemption for sovereign wealth
fund
* Assad says he can form new Syria government with
opposition
* OPEC oil output rises in March as Iran, Iraq growth
offsets outages
* Iraqi PM to present new cabinet lineup to parliament on
Thursday
* Iraqis kept in the dark about Mosul Dam emergency plans
* Oil producers to take part in Doha's April meeting
* Iran can add 500,000 bpd oil supply in a year- IEA chief
* Iran paves way for corporates with lease-based Islamic
bonds
* Khamenei says missiles, not just talks, key to Iran's
future
* Soothing sounds from the Fed restart emerging market rally
* Iraq oil ministry says second cargo of gas condensates
exported
* Moody's: GCC banks' continue to face challenging liquidity
conditions as oil prices remain low
EGYPT
* Egypt's current account deficit $8.9 bln in H1 vs $4.3 bln
yr earlier
* Egypt's GASC says adds Bulgaria as wheat supplier in
tenders
* Egypt cabinet approves 2016-17 draft budget targeting 5-6
pct GDP growth
* Telecom Egypt says Vodafone Egypt to release at least $381
mln in deferred dividends
* Egypt's Heliopolis Housing to invest $62 mln in 2016-17
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco says Jafurah unconventional gas promising
* Saudi Aramco CEO says no projects cancelled, Khurais ready
in 2018
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai gets new revenue stream from airport service fee
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says no prosecutions in sovereign fund probe
* Kuwait's KIPCO expects revenue growth to pick up in 2016
QATAR
* Amnesty says workers at Qatar World Cup stadium suffer
abuse
* Qatar bank Al Khaliji says raises 1 bln riyal
capital-boosting bond
* Qatari investor says supportive of Deutsche Bank chairman
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Nogaholding secures $570 million Islamic loan
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)