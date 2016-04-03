DUBAI, April 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise after solid U.S. jobs data; oil down

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems pull Saudi down, Egypt falls after budget

* Oil tumbles 4 pct; Saudi Arabia cold on output freeze

* Gold slides on rate hike fears after strong U.S. jobs data

* U.S. weighs ramping up deployment of special forces to Syria

* Protests mount before EU-Turkey migrant deal takes effect

* Leaders of Libyan unity govt venture onto Tripoli streets

* U.S. to clarify Iran rules, but Tehran must reassure wary firms

* U.S. 'concerned' about Israel destroying Palestinian homes -spokeswoman

* Iraqi PM Abadi's nominee as oil minister withdraws candidacy

* Saudi to join oil output freeze only if Iran joins -Bloomberg

* EU enforces sanctions against Libyan leaders opposing unity govt

* Geologist tipped as Iraq's oil minister may facilitate deal with Kurds

* Turkish prosecutor opens bribery probe into drugmaker Novartis

* TV channel closes office and newspaper attacked amid Saudi tensions with Lebanon

* Egypt blocked Facebook Internet service over surveillance-sources

* PKK militant group claims responsibility for Turkish car bombing - website

* Turkish manufacturing contracts for first time since October -PMI

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC postpones international rice tender until Tuesday

* Egyptian policeman jailed for life after killing driver over fare

* Egypt's Sisi approves growth plan, deficit-cutting budget

* Egypt 1-yr, 6-mth T-bill yields drop at Thursday's auction

* Egypt's current account deficit $8.9 bln in H1 vs $4.3 bln yr earlier

* Egypt M2 money supply rises 17.5 pct in February -central bank

* Egypt's FIHC cancels vegetable oils tender after no offers -trade

* Egypt will ban rice exports amid shortages

* Egypt's Ezz Steel returns to profit in fourth quarter

* Telecom Egypt says appoints Tamer Gadallah as CEO- statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi plans $2 trillion fund for post-oil era - Bloomberg, citing deputy crown prince

* Saudis to cut Arab Heavy crude price to Asia in May, keep Light steady

* Saudi Aramco sets April propane price at $320/T -statement

* U.S. and Saudi Arabia sanction alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba supporters

* Moscow believes Iran-Saudi tension should not affect possible oil output freeze deal - Interfax

* Modi's Saudi visit part of push to 'de-hyphenate' India from Pakistan

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE energy minister says looking at various projects in Russia

* Middle East Crude-Dubai starts off April on firm note

* March Dubai crude price average rises to 4-month high -traders

* UAE's Mubadala gets no new govt cash in 2015 as profit leaps

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA slashes 2016 capex target despite narrower Q4 loss

KUWAIT

* Kuwait arrests U.K.-based national for sarcastic online postings

* Kuwait's Jazeera Airways says major shareholder has no current sale plans

BAHRAIN

* INSIGHT-Bahrain punishes opponents by revoking their citizenship

* Bahrain says Gulf Arabs serious about standing up to Iran-Arabiya TV (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)