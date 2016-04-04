BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover Q4 revenues 7.3 bln pounds, up 10 percent
* In 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
DUBAI, April 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm after U.S. jobs, dollar soft
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets retreat as oil tumbles again; Egypt ends flat
* Oil prices fall on dimming prospect of output restraint
* Gold extends losses after robust U.S. jobs report
* Yemeni president sacks prime minister, appoints new senior team - state media
* Syrian forces seize Islamic State-held town near Palmyra
* Iraqi Kurdish oil exports to Turkey slip in March -Kurdistan Regional Government
* Iran oil, gas condensate exports reach 2 mbpd - Shana
EGYPT
* Egypt's yields on 91-day, 273-day T-bills drop at auction
* Egypt's exchange bureaus investigated for hoarding dollars
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers to issue dividend of 0.5 pounds per share
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SABIC says starts trial operations at new rubber plant
* Saudi miner Ma'aden says commercial output starts at gold mine
* Saudi's Tasnee says ilmenite project to start production in H1 2017
* Saudi's Bahri says secures 1.43 bln riyal Islamic loan for five VLCCs
QATAR
* Qatari-owned Valentino offers $569 mln for Pierre Balmain - Les Echos
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says hopes for OPEC, non-OPEC oil coordination (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
