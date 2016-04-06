DUBAI, April 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 3-week lows as China worries grow; oil up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls, Egypt rises before King Salman's visit

* Oil prices jump on hopes producers will agree output freeze

* Gold keeps gains on safe-haven demand as stocks tumble

* Huge oil tanker traffic jam builds at Iraq's Basra port

* Iran expects 4 mbpd oil output by March 2017 -state TV

* U.S., Iran keep Iraqi PM in place as he challenges ruling elite

* Top U.S. official: Iran not gaining access to U.S. financial system

* Libya's self-declared National Salvation government stepping down - statement

* Emerging market ratings sink to lowest since 2002 -S&P

* Russia pledges full support for UN-brokered Syria peace talks

* Signs point to deal on oil output -Kuwait OPEC official, sources

* Iran eyes $55 bln petrochemical investment - deputy minister

* Turkey will continue fight to bring inflation down -PM Davutoglu

* Saudi Arabia's bitter Lebanese divorce

EGYPT

* Egypt 2016/17 cotton production forecast to jump, demand to drop - U.S. attache

* Egypt's financial regulator issues rules for covered bonds

* Egypt Central bank sells $120 mln at regular FX auction

* Saudi businessmen investing $4 billion in projects in Egypt

* Saudi king sets aside frustrations with Egypt for state visit

* Saudi Arabia to sign $21.5 bln energy, development deals with Egypt -sources

* Egypt's non-oil business activity slows for sixth month in a row

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi security officer shot dead in attack claimed by Islamic State

* Saudi Arabia lowers May Arab Light crude OSP to Asia

* Islamic Corp for Development of Private Sector to price sukuk Tues - leads

* Saudi non-oil business growth edges up in March

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC cuts March Murban crude premium to Dubai on ample supply

* UAE conglomerate Al Jaber misses payment on $4.5 bln restructured debt -sources

* U.S. court fines UAE men for manipulating gold, silver futures

* UAE non-oil business growth accelerates in March, PMI shows

QATAR

* Qatar's Ahli Bank sets initial price thoughts for bond issue - leads

* Qatari bank QNB seeking 1.5 bln euro three-year loan

KUWAIT

* Italy's Finmeccanica signs Eurofighter contract with Kuwait

OMAN

* Oman cenbank to let banks count government debt towards reserves

* Oman's Bank Muscat gets regulatory approvals to open in Iran

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's BBK marketing convertible capital bonds - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)