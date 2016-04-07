DUBAI, April 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares inch up as oil surges, dollar slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt slumps as locals dump stocks; Gulf moves little

* Oil prices up on US inventory draw, but traders warn on premature rally

* Gold up on Fed caution over rates; higher equities cap gains

* Asia buys more Mideast heavy crude as Latam supplies fall

* Iraqi PM's nominee as finance minister withdraws candidacy

* U.S. military could open another base in Iraq - official

* Iranian copper product maker expects to soon use letters of credit

* Iran to send team to Gulf rival Saudi Arabia to discuss haj pilgrimage

* India raises Iran credit line to $450 mln

* Turkey's Simsek says inflation remains a problem

* Sovereign wealth fund deals down 17 pct in first quarter

* Russia sees oil price of $45-$50 per barrel 'acceptable' as it prepares for freeze deal - sources

EGYPT

* Cypriot authorities have agreed to extradite EgyptAir hijacker -MENA

* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for May 10-20 shipment

* Egyptian satellite stops broadcasting Hezbollah-controlled TV station

* Egyptian pound continues decline on black market on Wednesday

* Egypt cancels rice tender, says will contract directly if prices stay high

* Egypt's El Sewedy Electric to pay dividend of 2 pounds per share

* Egypt bans domestic trading of imported wheat

* Egypt's Madinet Nasr Housing approves bonus share issue

* Egypt's debts to foreign oil companies up to $3.2 bln - petro ministry official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia signs agreement for $230 mln of aid to Morocco

* Islamic Corp for Development of Private Sector launches $300 mln sukuk - leads

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

* Bank of Sharjah seeks shareholder nod for $1.5 bln bond programme - statement

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank reports 7.1 pct rise in first-quarter net profit

* Qatar's Ahli Bank sets final spread for $500 mln debut bond issue

* Kidnapped Qatari royal released in Iraq - Qatar ministry

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Petrofac executive paid $2 mln bribe to win oil deal in Kuwait - the Times

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates

* Oman raises limit for banks' government bond holdings -sources

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)