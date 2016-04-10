DUBAI, April 10 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on oil boost; dollar fades vs
yen
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises with oil, Saudi king's arrival
supports Egypt
* Oil prices jump 6 pct on U.S. stockpile draws, Keystone
* Gold eases as equities recover, still set for weekly gain
* Suspected Al Qaeda militants execute 17 Yemeni government
soldiers
* Iran exporting 350,000 bpd oil to India, hopes for more
-Shana
* Kerry urges Iraq not to let politics impede war against IS
* Lebanese expats fearful as Gulf expels dozens accused of
Hezbollah links
* INSIGHT-Syria's Assad shows no willingness to compromise
* Russian energy minister says hopes for output deal at Doha
talks
* Worst yet to come for diesel, casting refinery profits in
doubt
* Turkish February industrial output rises 5.8 pct
year-on-year
* Syrian rebels seize Islamic State stronghold -monitor,
sources
* Senior U.S. senator open to selling Boeing F-18 to Kuwait,
Qatar
* U.S. senator wants billions in emergency funds for Egypt,
Jordan, Lebanon
* MIDEAST DEBT- Gulf's bond market thaws as panic over oil
fades
* Iraq to lower oil price forecast to $32 a barrel in 2016
budget
* Rouhani says Iran not a threat, wants interaction with
world
EGYPT
* Egypt says Italy spat centres on refusal to share phone
records in Regeni probe
* Egypt to cut fuel subsidies as gov't seeks to reduce
deficit
* WIDER IMAGE-In Egypt, dye workshop fights to survive
* Corruption in Egypt wheat sector widespread - Interior
Ministry official
* Egypt's GASC buys 60,000 tonnes of French wheat
* Egypt's one-year, six-month T-bill yields drop at
Thursday's auction
* Egypt replaces heads of state oil and gas companies
* Egyptian pound stable at extra official auction as Saudi
king visits
* Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 bln Saudi riyal investment
fund pact
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* No more "free" Saudi money for Egypt -Saudi businessman
familiar with matter
* Saudi Arabia's Samref shuts 155,000-bpd vacuum
distillation unit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Investigation into Flydubai Russian crash points to pilot
error
* Dubai Supply Authority looks to buy 3 LNG cargoes -trade
sources
* UAE freezes assets of two former IPIC group officials
-sources
QATAR
* Bank of England fines Qatar Islamic Bank's UK unit nearly
$2 mln
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Americana to seek shareholder assent for bond
issue
* Kuwait's Americana says Gulf investor finished due
diligence
BAHRAIN
* U.S. gently presses Bahrain on rights, praises security
ties
