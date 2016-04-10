DUBAI, April 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on oil boost; dollar fades vs yen

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises with oil, Saudi king's arrival supports Egypt

* Oil prices jump 6 pct on U.S. stockpile draws, Keystone

* Gold eases as equities recover, still set for weekly gain

* Suspected Al Qaeda militants execute 17 Yemeni government soldiers

* Iran exporting 350,000 bpd oil to India, hopes for more -Shana

* Kerry urges Iraq not to let politics impede war against IS

* Lebanese expats fearful as Gulf expels dozens accused of Hezbollah links

* INSIGHT-Syria's Assad shows no willingness to compromise

* Russian energy minister says hopes for output deal at Doha talks

* Worst yet to come for diesel, casting refinery profits in doubt

* Turkish February industrial output rises 5.8 pct year-on-year

* Syrian rebels seize Islamic State stronghold -monitor, sources

* Senior U.S. senator open to selling Boeing F-18 to Kuwait, Qatar

* U.S. senator wants billions in emergency funds for Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon

* MIDEAST DEBT- Gulf's bond market thaws as panic over oil fades

* Iraq to lower oil price forecast to $32 a barrel in 2016 budget

* Rouhani says Iran not a threat, wants interaction with world

EGYPT

* Egypt says Italy spat centres on refusal to share phone records in Regeni probe

* Egypt to cut fuel subsidies as gov't seeks to reduce deficit

* WIDER IMAGE-In Egypt, dye workshop fights to survive

* Corruption in Egypt wheat sector widespread - Interior Ministry official

* Egypt's GASC buys 60,000 tonnes of French wheat

* Egypt's one-year, six-month T-bill yields drop at Thursday's auction

* Egypt replaces heads of state oil and gas companies

* Egyptian pound stable at extra official auction as Saudi king visits

* Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 bln Saudi riyal investment fund pact

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates

* No more "free" Saudi money for Egypt -Saudi businessman familiar with matter

* Saudi Arabia's Samref shuts 155,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Investigation into Flydubai Russian crash points to pilot error

* Dubai Supply Authority looks to buy 3 LNG cargoes -trade sources

* UAE freezes assets of two former IPIC group officials -sources

QATAR

* Bank of England fines Qatar Islamic Bank's UK unit nearly $2 mln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Americana to seek shareholder assent for bond issue

* Kuwait's Americana says Gulf investor finished due diligence

BAHRAIN

* U.S. gently presses Bahrain on rights, praises security ties (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)