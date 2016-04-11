DUBAI, April 11 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, dollar start week on the back
foot
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Food sector and firmer oil price lifts
Saudi index, Egypt market dips
* Oil rises on signs of tightening market, but economic
worries weigh
* Gold climbs to near 3-week high on safe-haven demand
* FACTBOX-Oil producers to take part in Doha's April meeting
* Syrian PM says new Aleppo attack planned; opposition says
truce near collapse
* Iraqi government to give unpaid contractors bonds instead
of cash
* Iraq plans to import cooking oil from Egypt - trade
ministry
* Staff evacuated from shuttered Libyan oil fields due to
militant threat
* Iran sets May Light crude OSP to Asia 10 cents lower
* Warring Yemen sides begin truce, warn against violations
* Algeria to launch local debt issue soon - gov't sources
* Former Saddam aide seeks to reshape Iraq's Sunni
insurgency
EGYPT
* Egypt's urban inflation falls in March for third
consecutive month
* Egypt's yields on 91-day, 266-day T-bills drop at auction
* Egypt has high hopes for tourism despite grim statistics,
setbacks
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi Arabia's Samref says oil refinery operating at full
capacity
* Saudi's Almarai posts slight profit rise, warns of tough
market
* Jarir Marketing Q1 net profit down 29.5 pct, below
forecasts
* Saudi contractor Khodari makes 15.08 mln riyal profit from
equipment sale
* Saudi Arabia could increase $8 bln sovereign loan on heavy
demand - sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Dubai's Emaar seeks to surpass world's tallest tower with
new landmark
* Dubai's Emaar Properties group CEO exits role
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Doha Bank seeks approval for up to $5 bln in short-term
instruments
* Qatar's QNB says receives regulators' nod to buy Turkey's
Finansbank
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait cuts May crude price for Asia by $0.05/bbl -source
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
