INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 4-mth highs, dollar up on
hopes Singapore easing sets policy trend
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rise on oil, global mood; petchems
buoy Saudi
* Oil falls as dark clouds appear ahead of producer meeting
* Gold slides; safe-haven bids retreat as dollar, stocks
climb
* MIDEAST MONEY-Iran looks to shift funding needs to capital
markets
* Obama sees momentum in fight against Islamic State
* Jordanian police shut Muslim Brotherhood headquarters -
senior Brotherhood figure
* Italy's fashion industry signs deal to build ties with
Iran
* Iraq begins operating LPG pipeline in southern region
* BofA Merrill says an oil production freeze could push
prices above $50
* Kurdistan govt needs support to plug $100 mln monthly
deficit
* Iraq political crisis worsens as MPs scuffle over
anti-graft plan
* OPEC cuts 2016 oil demand growth forecast, warns of more
* Tunisia lawmakers pass law strengthening central bank
policy control
* Jordan could change wheat import rules as it struggles to
buy
EGYPT
* Beltone acquisition of CI Capital delayed until court case
resolved
* Sisi stirs uproar on free speech after Egypt transfers
islands
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers to pay 0.5 pound per share
dividend
* Egypt's president says to keep basic goods prices stable
despite dollar crisis
* Saudi king's visit overshadowed by Egyptian islands row
* World Bank set to provide Egypt with first $1 billion of
$3 billion loan
* Telecom Egypt to distribute 0.75 Egyptian pound dividend
on April 28
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi cabinet curbs powers of religious police
* Saudi's Yansab Q1 net profit up 41 pct - statement
* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q1 net profit flat from previous year
* Saudi oil minister rules out crude output cut - Al-Hayat
newspaper
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates orders two A380s built for bankrupt carrier
* Dubai commodities exchange ties up with Chinese banks
* Dubai's Emaar Properties says to split with India JV
partner
QATAR
* Qatari bank QIB Q1 net profit jumps 23 pct, beating
forecasts
* TABLE-Qatar Feb M2 money supply shrinks, first time since
2009
KUWAIT
* Philippine Airlines plans diplomatic protest vs Kuwait -
Standard
* Union leader says Kuwait oil and gas workers strike on
course for Sunday
OMAN
* Oman's Raysut Cement Q1 net profit rises 34 pct
BAHRAIN
* Ducati ex-CEO Federico Minoli joins Bahrain's Investcorp
