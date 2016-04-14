DUBAI, April 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 4-mth highs, dollar up on hopes Singapore easing sets policy trend

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rise on oil, global mood; petchems buoy Saudi

* Oil falls as dark clouds appear ahead of producer meeting

* Gold slides; safe-haven bids retreat as dollar, stocks climb

* MIDEAST MONEY-Iran looks to shift funding needs to capital markets

* Obama sees momentum in fight against Islamic State

* Jordanian police shut Muslim Brotherhood headquarters - senior Brotherhood figure

* Italy's fashion industry signs deal to build ties with Iran

* Iraq begins operating LPG pipeline in southern region

* BofA Merrill says an oil production freeze could push prices above $50

* Kurdistan govt needs support to plug $100 mln monthly deficit

* Iraq political crisis worsens as MPs scuffle over anti-graft plan

* OPEC cuts 2016 oil demand growth forecast, warns of more

* Tunisia lawmakers pass law strengthening central bank policy control

* Jordan could change wheat import rules as it struggles to buy

EGYPT

* Beltone acquisition of CI Capital delayed until court case resolved

* Sisi stirs uproar on free speech after Egypt transfers islands

* Egypt's Oriental Weavers to pay 0.5 pound per share dividend

* Egypt's president says to keep basic goods prices stable despite dollar crisis

* Saudi king's visit overshadowed by Egyptian islands row

* World Bank set to provide Egypt with first $1 billion of $3 billion loan

* Telecom Egypt to distribute 0.75 Egyptian pound dividend on April 28

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi cabinet curbs powers of religious police

* Saudi's Yansab Q1 net profit up 41 pct - statement

* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q1 net profit flat from previous year

* Saudi oil minister rules out crude output cut - Al-Hayat newspaper

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates orders two A380s built for bankrupt carrier

* Dubai commodities exchange ties up with Chinese banks

* Dubai's Emaar Properties says to split with India JV partner

QATAR

* Qatari bank QIB Q1 net profit jumps 23 pct, beating forecasts

* TABLE-Qatar Feb M2 money supply shrinks, first time since 2009

KUWAIT

* Philippine Airlines plans diplomatic protest vs Kuwait - Standard

* Union leader says Kuwait oil and gas workers strike on course for Sunday

OMAN

* Oman's Raysut Cement Q1 net profit rises 34 pct

BAHRAIN

* Ducati ex-CEO Federico Minoli joins Bahrain's Investcorp