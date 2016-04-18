DUBAI, April 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid, crude tumbles after Doha deal fails

* Oil prices tumble 5 pct after producers fail to coordinate output

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back as Doha deal in doubt; Egypt gains

* Safe-haven bids buoy gold as oil slides on failure to freeze output

* Saudi-Iran tensions scupper deal to freeze oil output

* Yemen's warring sides signal optimism for Kuwait peace talks

* Yemen police say foil two bomb attacks day before peace talks

* Countries look to draw expatriate cash with "diaspora bonds"

* Hundreds rally in Baghdad backing Sadr deadline on cabinet change

* Syrian opposition say rebels should retaliate against army; hint at talks exit

* Iran pushes U.S. for more access to global financial system

* Nail polish and mascara: beauty brands eye up Iran

EGYPT

* Egypt's yields on 91-day, 273-day T-bills rise at auction

* Egypt's Juhayna reports Q1 2016 net profit of $9 mln -statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's SAFCO Q1 net profit dips 51.5 pct, misses estimates

* Saudi's Ma'aden Q1 net profit slips 35.3 pct, still beats forecasts

* Saudi's Arab National Bank Q1 profit beats forecasts despite 2.8 pct dip

* Saudi stock market to hire investment bank for flotation

* Saudi SABIC says fire at United Petchem won't impact unit's operations

* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q1 net profit rises 33 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi's Almarai says seeks controlling stake in UAE's National Food Products

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai March inflation edges up to 1.5 pct y/y

QATAR

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait reports Q1 profit slide on lower investment income

* Kuwait lowers crude, refining output as workers strike

OMAN

* Omani oil majors in talks on loans worth combined $4.35 billion -sources

* Oman inflation falls to 0.1 pct y/y in March

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain says appoints Bechtel as contractor for plant expansion