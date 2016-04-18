Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
DUBAI, April 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid, crude tumbles after Doha deal fails
* Oil prices tumble 5 pct after producers fail to coordinate output
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back as Doha deal in doubt; Egypt gains
* Safe-haven bids buoy gold as oil slides on failure to freeze output
* Saudi-Iran tensions scupper deal to freeze oil output
* Yemen's warring sides signal optimism for Kuwait peace talks
* Yemen police say foil two bomb attacks day before peace talks
* Countries look to draw expatriate cash with "diaspora bonds"
* Hundreds rally in Baghdad backing Sadr deadline on cabinet change
* Syrian opposition say rebels should retaliate against army; hint at talks exit
* Iran pushes U.S. for more access to global financial system
* Nail polish and mascara: beauty brands eye up Iran
EGYPT
* Egypt's yields on 91-day, 273-day T-bills rise at auction
* Egypt's Juhayna reports Q1 2016 net profit of $9 mln -statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi's SAFCO Q1 net profit dips 51.5 pct, misses estimates
* Saudi's Ma'aden Q1 net profit slips 35.3 pct, still beats forecasts
* Saudi's Arab National Bank Q1 profit beats forecasts despite 2.8 pct dip
* Saudi stock market to hire investment bank for flotation
* Saudi SABIC says fire at United Petchem won't impact unit's operations
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q1 net profit rises 33 pct, beats forecasts
* Saudi's Almarai says seeks controlling stake in UAE's National Food Products
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Dubai March inflation edges up to 1.5 pct y/y
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* National Bank of Kuwait reports Q1 profit slide on lower investment income
* Kuwait lowers crude, refining output as workers strike
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
* Omani oil majors in talks on loans worth combined $4.35 billion -sources
* Oman inflation falls to 0.1 pct y/y in March
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* Aluminium Bahrain says appoints Bechtel as contractor for plant expansion (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
