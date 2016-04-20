DUBAI, April 20 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares touch 6-mth top, dollar on
defensive
* Crude futures fall after Kuwaiti oil workers end strike
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi earnings, oil boost Gulf, Egypt
breaks chart barrier
* Gold keeps gains near $1,250 on soft U.S. data, dollar
* Yemen delegations pledge to leave for peace talks in
Kuwait
* Yemen's guerrilla war tests military ambitions of
big-spending Saudis
* U.S., Iran discuss fulfilling nuclear deal pledges to
Tehran
* Syrian talks appear doomed as air strike kills dozens in
market
* Iran struggles to find enough ships for oil exports
* New Turkish cenbank chief says aims to keep inflation on
target
* Global sovereign wealth fund assets rise to $6.51 trillion
* Iran sees oil output rising to pre-sanctions level by June
* Iraq may sell $2 billion in bonds, betting on aid to lower
costs
EGYPT
* USDA attache sees Egypt 2016/17 soybean imports at a
record 2.4 mln T
* Egypt's Zohr gas field to produce 1 bln cubic feet per day
by end-2017
* Egypt expects to abandon gasoline, gasoil imports by 2019
-oil minister
* Riot erupts in Cairo after policeman kills man over cup of
tea
* Egypt buys 10,000 tonnes local wheat in first five days of
season
* Egypt pound stable at central bank sale but falls on black
market
* Egypt to launch new oil exploration round next week
SAUDI ARABIA
* House leader wants review of 9/11 bill that would let
Americans sue Saudis
* Who speaks for Saudi Arabia on oil, rivals and allies
wonder
* Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q1 net profit on cost-cutting
* Saudi Arabia to recruit bankers to manage $2 trillion
Saudi fund - Bloomberg
* Saudi Telecom extends profit slump as Q1 misses estimates
* SABIC seeking fertiliser and chemical buys, may sell some
assets
* Saudi contractor Khodari Q1 net profit drops 70.6 pct
* Saudi's Sipchem says Q1 net profit down 37.1 percent
* Saudi bank Samba Q1 profit dips 1.4 pct, meets estimates
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q1 net profit rises 27.2 pct,
beats estimates
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Parks and Resorts sets terms for 1.68 bln dirham
rights issue
* Abu Dhabi to build $1 billion Warner Bros. theme park
* Malaysia faces bailout question after $1 bln spat with Abu
Dhabi fund
* Emirates NBD bank units cut 300 jobs due to weak economy
* Dubai's Alabbar buys 4 pct stake in online fashion
retailer YNAP
* Dubai property prices fell 10 pct in Q1 -JLL
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatar Gas Transport Q1 net profit rises 7.9 pct
* Qatar Insurance Q1 net profit up 8.4 pct
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait oil, gas workers end 3-day strike -union
* Kuwait's National Industries Group gets regulatory nod for
25 mln dinar bond
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Oman builds industrial outpost in desert to escape oil
trap
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
