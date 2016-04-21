BRIEF-Sakae Holdings says qtrly loss attributable S$1.3 mln
* Group revenue for Q1 ended 31 March 2017 ("1Q2017") totalled $17.3 million, a decrease of 22.4%
DUBAI, April 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 5-1/2-month highs on oil's rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi blue chips weigh on bourse; Egypt follows global stocks lower
* Silver scales 11-month top, gold rises as commodities rally
* Crude oil prices fall as major producers hint at output hike
* In riposte to Riyadh, Russia says ready to ramp up oil output
* Syrian peace talks in quagmire as rebels prepare for more war
* Several killed in rare violence between Kurdish and Syrian govt groups
* Turkey rejected return to talks with Kurdish rebels - opposition leader
* Houthis head for delayed Yemen peace talks starting Thursday
* Lebanon sells $1 billion dual tranche bond
EGYPT
* Egypt postpones high profile NGO funding case during Kerry visit
* Egypt's EGAS seeks 4 LNG cargoes for May/June delivery -sources
* Egypt pound weaker on black market amid dollar hoarding
SAUDI ARABIA
* Obama, Saudi king discuss strained alliance, Middle East conflicts
* Saudi Arabia close to securing $10 billion bank loan -sources
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group Q1 net profit down 32.2 pct
* Saudi's PetroRabigh swings to Q1 loss
* Saudi food group Savola cuts dividend after Q1 profit fall
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE builder Arabtec may break even this year, return to profit in 2017
* Turkey's new central bank chief trims top end of rates corridor at debut meeting
* Creditor sale brings Dubai's Limitless to brink of debt plan deal
* Dubai developer Nakheel's Q1 profit up 8 pct
QATAR
* Soccer-FIFA says was slow to act on Qatar labour rights
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says may resume normal oil output three days after strike ends
* Kuwait Finance House Q1 net profit rises 14 pct on lower costs, provisions (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 32.9 million rupees versus loss 168.4 million rupees year ago