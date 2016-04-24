DUBAI, April 24 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen drops on rate cut talk; oil climbs,
stocks steady
* Oil up, marking third week of gains as market sentiment
improves
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil-linked stocks lift Saudi but retailers
slump; Gulf firms
* Syrian peace talks limp on to next week with opposition
absent
* Merkel's Turkey visit aims to soothe tensions on EU
migrant deal
* Warring Yemen parties disagree on peace talks agenda
* Libyan lawmakers say majority back unity plan, but no vote
yet
* Syrian warplane crashes near Damascus, Islamic State says
pilot captured
* U.S. not against foreign banks dealing with Iran -Kerry
* U.S. to buy heavy water from Iran's nuclear
program
* UAE allocates $4 bln to Egypt for development and
c.bank
* Palestinian, Israeli delegates trade barbs at UN climate
summit
* Turkey needs tighter fiscal, monetary policies, IMF says
* Four Turkish academics released pending trial on terror
propaganda -group
* UN torture watchdog urges Saudi to halt flogging,
amputations
* Turkey releases Polly Peck fraudster Nadir after
repatriation from Britain
* Sudan's Darfur votes to keep multi-state system,
opposition groups cry foul
EGYPT
* EXCLUSIVE -Egyptian police detained Italian student before
his murder - sources
* U.S. calls on Egypt to conduct thorough probe into
student's death
* What devaluation? Egyptian currency traders shrug off
black market crackdown
* Yields on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills rise at
auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi king replaces minister for water and
electricity
* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco IPO could be 5 pct of value - WSJ
* MEDIA-Saudi mulls dual listing or traded fund for Aramco
IPO- Bloomberg
* Obama reaffirms U.S. to deter aggression against Gulf
Arabs
* U.N.-Sponsored Yemen peace talks begin in Kuwait after
delays - live TV
* Obama: Gulf countries must work together, despite
differences
* Saudi's Tasnee says outlook more positive by year-end
* Oil producers to discuss output freeze at June OPEC
meeting -Saudi advisor
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q1 profit falls 25.4 pct
* Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan Q1 net profit falls 60.7 pct
* Zain Saudi's CEO says on track as losses
narrow
* Saudi's Petrorabigh starts expanded ethane
cracker
* Saudi Electricity's Q1 net loss narrows
* Zain Saudi Q1 net loss narrows from higher revenues
* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q4 profit slumps
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* 1MDB boss says the Malaysian fund and IPIC face cross
default risks - report
* Hapag-Lloyd seeks tie-up with rival UASC as shipping
depression deepens
* Payment deadline looms over Malaysian fund amid IPIC row
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 profit up 6.9 pct on higher
revenue
* UAE central bank survey shows rebound in credit demand
* Dubai developer Deyaar Q1 net profit falls 7.6 pct
QATAR
* FIFA sets up worker welfare body for Qatar World
Cup
* Qatar First Bank (QFB) announces second Qatar share float
since 2010
* Qatar National Bank weighs Asian currency debt issue as
early as Q2
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's crude output up to 2.9 mln bpd after strike ends
- KUNA
OMAN
* Oman picks banks for first international bond in almost 20
yrs -sources
BAHRAIN
* U.S. prisoner in Bahrain says he has been freed via royal
pardon
