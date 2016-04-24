DUBAI, April 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen drops on rate cut talk; oil climbs, stocks steady

* Oil up, marking third week of gains as market sentiment improves

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil-linked stocks lift Saudi but retailers slump; Gulf firms

* Syrian peace talks limp on to next week with opposition absent

* Merkel's Turkey visit aims to soothe tensions on EU migrant deal

* Warring Yemen parties disagree on peace talks agenda

* Libyan lawmakers say majority back unity plan, but no vote yet

* Syrian warplane crashes near Damascus, Islamic State says pilot captured

* U.S. not against foreign banks dealing with Iran -Kerry

* U.S. to buy heavy water from Iran's nuclear program

* UAE allocates $4 bln to Egypt for development and c.bank

* Palestinian, Israeli delegates trade barbs at UN climate summit

* Turkey needs tighter fiscal, monetary policies, IMF says

* Four Turkish academics released pending trial on terror propaganda -group

* UN torture watchdog urges Saudi to halt flogging, amputations

* Turkey releases Polly Peck fraudster Nadir after repatriation from Britain

* Sudan's Darfur votes to keep multi-state system, opposition groups cry foul

EGYPT

* EXCLUSIVE -Egyptian police detained Italian student before his murder - sources

* U.S. calls on Egypt to conduct thorough probe into student's death

* What devaluation? Egyptian currency traders shrug off black market crackdown

* Yields on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills rise at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king replaces minister for water and electricity

* UN torture watchdog urges Saudi to halt flogging, amputations

* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco IPO could be 5 pct of value - WSJ

* MEDIA-Saudi mulls dual listing or traded fund for Aramco IPO- Bloomberg

* Obama reaffirms U.S. to deter aggression against Gulf Arabs

* U.N.-Sponsored Yemen peace talks begin in Kuwait after delays - live TV

* Obama: Gulf countries must work together, despite differences

* Saudi's Tasnee says outlook more positive by year-end

* Oil producers to discuss output freeze at June OPEC meeting -Saudi advisor

* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q1 profit falls 25.4 pct

* Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan Q1 net profit falls 60.7 pct

* Zain Saudi's CEO says on track as losses narrow

* Saudi's Petrorabigh starts expanded ethane cracker

* Saudi Electricity's Q1 net loss narrows

* Zain Saudi Q1 net loss narrows from higher revenues

* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q4 profit slumps

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* 1MDB boss says the Malaysian fund and IPIC face cross default risks - report

* Hapag-Lloyd seeks tie-up with rival UASC as shipping depression deepens

* Payment deadline looms over Malaysian fund amid IPIC row

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 profit up 6.9 pct on higher revenue

* UAE central bank survey shows rebound in credit demand

* Dubai developer Deyaar Q1 net profit falls 7.6 pct

QATAR

* FIFA sets up worker welfare body for Qatar World Cup

* Qatar First Bank (QFB) announces second Qatar share float since 2010

* Qatar National Bank weighs Asian currency debt issue as early as Q2

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's crude output up to 2.9 mln bpd after strike ends - KUNA

OMAN

* Oman picks banks for first international bond in almost 20 yrs -sources

BAHRAIN

* U.S. prisoner in Bahrain says he has been freed via royal pardon (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)