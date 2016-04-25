BRIEF-Rainbow Tours Q1 net profit up to 2.7 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
DUBAI, April 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar slip as markets await Fed, BOJ meetings
* Oil falls as traders cash in after three weeks of gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems lift Saudi, other Gulf markets mixed
* Gold steadies after slide, but investors cautious ahead of Fed meet
* Yemeni, UAE troops seize Qaeda-held seaport city - residents
* Iraq signs strategic agreement with GE to boost power grid
* Turkey needs $110 bln in energy investment by 2023 -Erdogan
* One dead, 26 wounded as rockets hit Turkish town near Syrian border
* Ceasefire in northern Iraq after Kurd-Shi'ite clashes kill 12
* Obama plans 250 more U.S. troops for Syria, boosting force to 300
EGYPT
* Egypt's yields on 91-day, 266-day T-bills rise at auction
* Qalaa Holding reports 2015 net loss of 1.115 bln Egyptian pounds
* Egypt's Orascom Construction posts FY 2015 net loss of $334.4 mln - statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudis await prince's vision of future with hope and concern
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* Dubai's troubled Arabtec hires AlixPartners for review - sources
* Dubai's $1 billion indoor theme park will break even in first year - exec
* Dubai's Mashreq Q1 net profit falls 18.3 pct
* Abu Dhabi March inflation falls to 2.8 pct y/y
* Dubai's Aramex Q1 net profit rises 12 percent
* Abu Dhabi says to fund wider 2016 deficit mainly via bond issues
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Qatar Navigation Q1 net profit falls 4 pct - statement
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwaiti telco Zain says Q1 net profit falls 9 pct
* Kuwait February bank lending growth slows to 6.8 pct
* Kuwait March annual inflation flat at 3.1 pct
* National Bank of Kuwait gets regulatory nod for capital raise
* Viva Kuwait Q1 net profit falls 5 pct
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar offers terms of proposed merger to Bank Sohar
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* Bahrain March inflation rises to 3.3 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
