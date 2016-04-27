UPDATE 3-Motor racing- Dixon wins Indy pole, Alonso starts fifth
DUBAI, April 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks inch up with central banks in focus, oil stands tall
* Oil prices jump on weak dollar, strong investor appetite
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls as reform euphoria fades, rest of region mixed
* Gold edges up ahead of Fed on softer dollar, weak U.S. data
* Eastern Libya ships first oil cargo in defiance of Tripoli
* Turkish parliament speaker provokes row with call for religious constitution
* Ruckus forces Iraqi MPs to leave main chamber to vote on cabinet rejig
* Yemen peace talks back on track following world pressure
* Turkey's new cenbank chief signals drive for "simpler" policy
* Iran summons envoy over $2 billion U.S. court ruling - ILNA
* Iran and Russia move closer but their alliance has limits
* Dana Gas says no deal with Iran on gas imports
EGYPT
* Journalists protest against arrest of colleagues in Cairo
* Egypt's central bank sells $118.7 million at Tuesday auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi reform plans flirt with social change
* Saudi to overhaul floundering financial district, economic cities
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DUSUP buys total of 3 LNG cargoes from Centrica, Gazprom
* Airbus should do better job selling A380 superjumbo - Emirates chairman
* Dubai Islamic Bank says potential buyers eyeing Jordan unit
* Dubai airport passenger traffic rises 7.4 pct y/y in March
* Fitch Rates Abu Dhabi's Medium-term Notes 'AA'
* UAE telco Etisalat Q1 net profit falls 8 pct
* UAE telco du sees more revenue pressure after extending profit slump
* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q1 net profit rises 22 pct as rental income grows
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Moody's assigns Ba1 ratings to Ezdan; stable outlook
* Qatar to let domestic fuel prices fluctuate in subsidy reform
KUWAIT
* As glut persists, Saudis and Kuwait struggle to restart Khafji oilfield
* Greenland HK launches $8 bln fund with Kuwait, announces new strategy
* Ooredoo Kuwait reports surge in Q1 net profit
* Kuwait's KIPCO Q1 net profit climbs 13 pct on higher revenue
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
