India's wheat imports slow as traders grapple with unsold stocks
SINGAPORE India's wheat imports have slowed in recent weeks as good quality domestic crops have hit the market, leaving traders saddled with unsold stockpiles in port silos.
DUBAI, April 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, FX rise after Fed; oil eyed
* Crude oil prices take a breather after hitting 2016 highs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals lift Saudi, rest of region sluggish
* Gold dips as dollar rises; US rate hike in June remains a possibility
* U.N. mediator on Syria issues document on political transition
* Egyptian migrants killed in clash with Libyan smugglers - official
* Iraq bans Al Jazeera network over coverage
* Turkey's PM: new constitution will keep principle of secularism
* Trading company in oil shipment for Libya's eastern NOC says cargo legitimate
* Turkish conglomerates race into construction, hunting quick profits
* Tunisia plans to issue $500 mln bond within weeks - government sources
* Iran's Supreme Leader says U.S. lifted sanctions only on paper
* Starwood Hotels & Resorts targets 100 hotels in middle east by 2020
* Fitch: Rising Sovereign Risk from Foreign-Currency Debt in EMs
EGYPT
* POLL-Egypt central bank seen holding interest rates steady on Thursday
* Egypt buys 99,646 tonnes of local wheat since start of season
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi riyal peg pressure eases, but not gone
* Saudis open new phase in Asia oil market turf war with China spot sale
* Saudi Aramco sets financing plans for industrial push
* Saudi's Flynas to decide on Boeing vs Airbus order by early June
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* DME lists first-ever Mideast oil product futures contracts
* Abu Dhabi bank trio hurt by bad loans amid weak economy
* Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala planning bond issue soon, picks banks - sources
* Etihad Airways reports $103 million profit for 2015
* Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 net attributable profit rises 7.2 pct
QATAR
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q1 profit falls 80 pct
* Qatar said to seek more influential role at crisis-stricken VW-Bloomberg
* Qatar Airways urges Airbus to resolve A350 'issues'
* Qatar reduces local diesel fuel price by 7 pct
* Qatar National Bank investigating alleged data hack
* Qatar telecom group Ooredoo first-quarter profit up 75 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank to meet investors ahead of potential Tier 1 sukuk - leads (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
SINGAPORE India's wheat imports have slowed in recent weeks as good quality domestic crops have hit the market, leaving traders saddled with unsold stockpiles in port silos.
COLOMBO, May 17 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on Wednesday led by usual importer dollar demand, but dealers said depreciation pressure on the currency has eased on strong inflows from foreign borrowings.