DUBAI May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen posts biggest weekly gain since 2008, stocks slip

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Disappointing earnings hit UAE, Egypt; Saudi soft

* POLL-Mideast funds reduce cash as markets find floors

* Oil ends steady near $50; best monthly gain in Brent in 7 years

* OPEC oil output near record high in April as Iran, Iraq growth offsets outages -survey

* Gold, silver hit 15-month highs as dollar slides

* Sadr followers dig in inside Baghdad's Green Zone, political crisis deepens

* Bomb attack on Shi'ite pilgrims in Baghdad kills at least 19

* Aleppo bombed as Syrian army begins "calm" plan elsewhere

* Iran's moderates make modest gains in run-off election

* Turkish warplanes hit PKK targets in southeast Turkey, northern Iraq -sources

* Saudi hands over Houthi prisoners as Yemen peace efforts inch ahead

* Al Qaeda in Yemen confirms retreat from port city of Mukalla

EGYPT

* Egyptian central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged

* Egypt's EGAS buys at least one LNG cargo from Trafigura - trade sources

* Egypt's SODIC sees 2016 sales of 4.9 bln Egyptian pounds

* Egypt's CIB approves extension for Beltone Financial's offer for CI Capital

* Yields drop on Egyptian debt at Thursday's bond auction

* Egypt M2 money supply rises 18 pct in March -central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Potential complications delay Saudi Aramco IPO's final form -The Economist

* Saudi builder Binladin terminates 50,000 jobs - newspaper

* Saudi central bank net foreign assets fall $6 bln in March

* Saudi March M3 money supply shrinks 0.4 pct y/y

* Saudi's Ma'aden appoints Faleh chairman - statement

* Saudi's Sipchem says to conduct 15-day maintenance at three units from May 1

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE March inflation falls to 1.4 pct

* UAE raises May gasoline, diesel prices

* CME Group fines, bars two UAE futures traders over 'spoofing'

* UAE's Union National Bank Q1 net profit drops 27 pct

QATAR

* VW executive committee balks at Qatar's push for seat -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait signs oil supply deal with Turkey's Tupras

* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank gets nod to issue Tier 1 sukuk

* Citi drops out of $1.5 bln financing of Americana sale -sources

OMAN

* Oman plans to build oil storage terminal near Duqm - minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)