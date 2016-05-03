DUBAI May 3 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks pare gains, yen extends rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets fall; Emaar Properties drops
after earnings
* Oil prices rise as dollar slips to 18-month low against
yen
* Gold eyes $1,300 again as weaker dollar, fund inflows
support
* U.S. says Iraq's PM in "strong position" amid political
unrest
* UK's Hammond says new initiative needed for Syria talks
* Kerry aims to extend truce to Syria's Aleppo as ceasefire
unravels
* Turkish parliament debate on lawmakers' immunity ends in a
brawl
* Loans, deposit growth help lift first-quarter profit at
Jordan's Arab Bank
* Nearly 90,000 unaccompanied minors sought asylum in EU in
2015
EGYPT
* Egyptian police raid press syndicate, arrest two
journalists
* Egypt buys 400,000 tonnes of local wheat since April 15
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi minister confirms warning on proposed U.S. law on
9/11
* Saudi builder Binladin cuts 77,000 jobs, to lay off Saudis
-report
* Saudi Arabia looks to UK, France and China for help
building homes
* Saudi steelmaker Al Tuwairqi said in talks to renegotiate
$2 bln debt- Bloomberg
* Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 620,000 tonnes hard wheat
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* S&P assigns 'AA' long-term issue credit rating to Abu
Dhabi's $5 bln senior notes
* UAE March bank lending growth edges down to 7.6 pct
* Abu Dhabi TAQA mulls hiving off oil, gas assets-sources
* Ex-Masdar advisor hired as CEO of Abu Dhabi's Invest AD
* Sharjah Islamic Bank obtains $265 mln murabaha facility
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank says contributes to loan backing
clean fuels project
* Zain to buy Etisalat's stake in Sudan's Canar
* Kuwait freedoms make austerity drive tricky for government
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Alba cites collapse in aluminium prices as Q1
profit falls 89 pct
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)