INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip for 7th session, bonds
well bid
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses falls but blue chips rebound lifts
Abu Dhabi
* Oil jumps on Canadian wildfire near oil sand fields,
Libyan fighting
* Gold firms after three days of losses as equities drop
* Libya's east tests muscle with oil shipment, troop
dispatches
* U.S., Russia agree to extend truce to Aleppo
* Turkish ruling party preparing to replace PM Davutoglu -
officials
* Emerging market downgrades likely to gather pace says S&P
* Don't blame our sanctions, U.S. tells nervous Iran
investors
* Iran says five countries bidding for its copper deposit
* Iran's NIOC official says oil exports above 2 mln bpd -
IRNA
* Abraaj exits investment in Tunisian pharma firm via IPO
* Explosions hit two oil wells in northern Iraq's Kirkuk
-sources
* Bad loans and bankruptcies sound the alarm for Turkey's
economy
* Turkish central bank says slowdown in food prices decisive
on CPI
EGYPT
* Thousands of Egyptian journalists demand sacking of
interior minister
* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $17.011 bln at
end-April
* Egypt says buys 602,152 tonnes of local wheat so far
SAUDI ARABIA
* Goldman, HSBC said to be among banks on Saudi Exchange IPO
shortlist- Bloomberg
* Saudi prince makes bold challenges to kingdom's old ways
* Sudan, Saudi Arabia to explore for Red Sea minerals by
2020
* Saudi firms cope with austerity but more pain lies ahead
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Dana Gas Q1 net profit halves, hit by energy price
drop
* Fitch Affirms Ras al Khaimah at 'A'; Outlook Stable
* Abraaj said to seek up to $300 million value for Cleopatra
Hospital IPO- Bloomberg
* Abu Dhabi TAQA says not in talks to sell oil/gas assets
* UAE's ADNOC cuts Apr Murban crude price relative to Dubai
QATAR
* Qatar Investment Authority in talks to buy St Regis hotels
from Starwood - Bloomberg
* Moody's assigns provisional (P)Ba1 to Ezdan's Sukuk
Programme
* Maersk says risks losing Qatar field, its largest oil
asset
* Qatar mandates banks for $5 bln sovereign bond - source
BAHRAIN
* Fitch Downgrades Gulf International Bank to 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q1 net profit rises 5 pct
OMAN
* Fitch Rates Bank Dhofar's Debt Programme 'BBB'
