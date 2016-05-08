DUBAI May 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares rebound on wage data; long-dated U.S. yields rise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks lifted by end of contract freeze for debt-laden builder

* Oil up on Canada wildfire, dollar; big weekly loss for Brent

* Shift in Saudi oil thinking deepens OPEC split

* Gold jumps after U.S. payrolls data misses forecasts

* Iran suffers losses in Syria, Aleppo truce extended

* Hezbollah says Saudi Arabia causing collapse of Syria truces

* Syrian government forces try to storm prison after inmates revolt, monitor says

* Turkish journalists jailed for five years, hours after courthouse attack

* Small U.S. military team in Yemen to aid UAE push on al Qaeda

* Bomb attack kills 7 in Yemeni city Marib - police

* Security forces shut down Baghdad to prevent Green Zone protests

EGYPT

* Eight police killed in attack on outskirts of Cairo -Interior Ministry

* Egyptian court recommends death penalty for journalists, Mursi verdict postponed

* Egypt buys 1.15 million tons of local wheat since April 15- cabinet statement

* Egypt's Finance Ministry to issue $1.250 bln one year dollar-denominated T-bill

* Egypt's yields on 182-day, 357-day T-bills fall at auction on Thursday

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi shake-up rolls on with big reshuffle of economic posts

* Saudi Arabia names Khalid al-Falih energy minister to replace Naimi

* Saudi's Naimi cuts a lonely figure in oil battle

* NEWSMAKER-New Saudi minister is believer in reform and low oil price

* Saudi identifies suspected Islamic State fighters killed in raid

* Saudi bourse selects HSBC to advise it on planned 2018 listing

* Aramco ups June Arab Light price to Asia to highest since Sept

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q1 net profit falls 18.5 pct on FX income

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's batelco Q1 net profit falls 33 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)