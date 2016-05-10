DUBAI May 10 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-month lows as oil weighs;
dlr up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses diverge; Saudi real estate
shares hit by land tax
* Oil prices stable as brimming storage counters supply
disruptions
* Gold near 1-1/2-week low as dollar keeps strength
* Saudi intercepts missile from Yemen but truce holds
* Aleppo fighting rages as U.S., Russia try to revive Syria
truce
* U.S. says Iran missile launch would be provocative,
destabilizing
* Iraq raises Jun Basra Light crude OSP to Asia
* Dissent stifled, not crushed, in Turkish ruling party as
PM exits
* Hariri-backed list wins Beirut vote - leader, local media
* UK banks to hold Iran talks with John Kerry this week- Sky
News
* Tunisian inflation rises to 3.4 percent in April
EGYPT
* Egypt aims to produce 9 mln tons of wheat in 2016 -
agriculture ministry
* Egypt said to plan 4G license sale as Telecom Egypt eyes
mobile start - Bloomberg
* Yields fall on Egyptian debt at Monday auction
* Egyption real estate company Palm Hills posts 43 pct
profit drop
* Telecom Egypt's first-quarter net profit more than doubles
* Egypt's Orascom Construction wins $308 mln Cairo metro
line contracts
SAUDI ARABIA
* India's Nagarjuna Oil in talks with Saudi royal family to
revive refinery - Times of India
* Saudi Arabia to keep June crude supply to Asia steady
* Saudi to transfer Riyadh finance district project to PIF
-sources
* Saudi Binladin says pays delayed salaries to 10,000
workers
* Saudi jewellery maker L'azurde gets regulator nod for
listing - statement
* Saudi grains agency SAGO looking to sell stake, picks HSBC
as advisor -sources
* Saudi Aramco plans foreign listings in London, Hong Kong
and New York- the Telegraph
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Global private school operator GEMS said in early talks
for IPO - Bloomberg
* Investec closes $1 bln A380 aircraft-lease deal with
Emirates
* UAE's Mubadala to sell $500 mln 7-year bond on Monday
-leads
* UAE cabinet approves creation of central Islamic finance
authority
QATAR
* Qatar's Ahli Bank starts talks on $250 mln loan to
refinance debt - sources
* TABLE-Qatar March M2 money supply shrinks for second
straight month
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Boubyan Bank tightens guidance on $250 mln sukuk
* Kuwait's Agility Q1 net profit up 10.9 pct but revenue
falls
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)