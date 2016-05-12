DUBAI May 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt, take cue from Wall Street

* Oil prices fall as Canada oil sand fields gradually return

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets edge up, weak earnings hit Egypt

* Gold edges lower after best day since April as dollar steadies

* U.S., Britain, France block Russia bid to blacklist Syria rebels

* Turkey digs in heels over terrorism law, to EU's chagrin

* Iraq raises interest rate on local bond issue to boost sales

* Russian energy minister says to continue contacts with Saudi energy officials

* Drought-hit South Africa partners with Iran to build desalination plants

* Turkey to create regional Islamic "megabank" -Deputy PM Simsek

* Global prudential body to fine-tune oversight of Islamic finance

EGYPT

* Egypt's EFG-Hermes posts Q1 net loss after non-cash impairment charge

* U.S. envoy targets Egypt at U.N. over journalist arrests

* Egypt opens Gaza crossing for 48 hours after 85-day closure

* Egypt has bought 1.8 mln T of local wheat since April 15 -Cabinet

* Egypt's GB Auto reports 70 pct fall in Q1 net profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi stock traders said to face 60 pct increase in bourse fees- Bloomberg

* Investcorp part-owned Leejam Sports picks Samba Capital for IPO -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's IPIC picks nine banks to arrange euro bond - sources

* UAE banks to assess impact of new rules on impairments

* Malaysia's 1MDB says did not pay interest on bonds due to dispute with IPIC

* Dubai banks ENBD, CBD in talks to raise up to $1.7 bln in loans

* Abraaj to spend $500 mln growing African hospital business

* UAE's Taqa posts Q1 loss on low oil prices

QATAR

* Qatar's Ezdan Holding prices $500 mln debut five-yr sukuk - leads

* VW says Qatar's Al-Jaber to join supervisory board

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises June crude OSP for Asia to Oman/Dubai minus $1.80/bbl -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Al Baraka awaits regulatory nod for Morocco entry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)