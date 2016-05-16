DUBAI May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia to modest gains; dollar steady

* Oil prices jump as Goldman Sachs says market flips into deficit

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region falls after debt downgrades; Dubai builders slide

* Gold up for 2nd day on China data, weaker stock markets

* Islamic State attacks gas plant north of Baghdad, killing 11

* Iraq takes aim at media as security forces struggle to contain strife

* Kerry meets Saudi king to discuss Syria before Vienna talks

* Islamic State Yemen suicide bomber kills 25 police recruits- medics

* Refiners struggle to stay afloat as Asia drowns in gasoline

EGYPT

* Egypt's 91-day T-bill yield eases, 273-day yield rises at Sunday's auction

* Egypt's unemployment rate eases slightly to 12.7 percent

* Egyptian court sentences six inmates to jail for killing Frenchman

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity Co signs $900 mln KEXIM-backed loan for Shuqaiq plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Arabtec Q1 net loss narrows as revenue rises

* Dubai's Drake & Scull Q1 net profit falls 61 pct, extends earnings slump

* Abu Dhabi's ADNOC cutting 5,000 jobs - MEED

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait says $473.2 mln capital hike starts Weds

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain privately places $435 mln sukuk -source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)