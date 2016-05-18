DUBAI May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Revived U.S. rate hike views weigh on Asian shares; oil up

* Oil prices remain near 2016 highs on global supply disruptions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil aids most Gulf bourses, Egypt lifted by foreign funds

* Gold holds gains; caution prevails after Fed rate talk

* Major powers fail to agree new date for Syria peace talks

* Senate passes bill allowing 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia

* After bombings in Baghdad kill 77, Sadr's forces deploy in some areas

* Turkey to take action on Syria border if it receives no help -Erdogan

* Egypt's Sisi lends backing to Israel-Palestinian peace efforts

* Syrian rebels fear assault on besieged Daraya as residents starve

* After fist fights, Turkish parliament set to vote on immunity for MPs

* Qatar Airways raises stake in BA-owner IAG to 15.01 pct

* U.N. says $1.8 bln Yemen humanitarian appeal only 16 pct funded

* Turkey identifies 13 more dead from bomb blast in Kurdish village, clashes flare

* Libyan factions agree in principle on unified oil structure -foreign minister

* Vodafone Qatar to cut staff as losses widen; chairman quits

* EU's Tusk tells Turkey not to meddle with rules of migration deal

* Saudi Arabia's largest lender plans overseas forays - chairman

* Yemeni government suspends participation in peace talks, demands guarantees

EGYPT

* Egypt's central bank offers $120 million to cover pharmaceutical imports

* Egypt's central bank keeps pound stable at Tuesday's dollar sale

* Egypt's Beltone board agrees to 1 bln pound capital increase

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.541 mln bpd in March

* White House voices concerns on Senate Sept. 11 lawsuit bill

* Saudi Arabia says time may be coming for "Plan B" on Syria

* Saudi's Sipchem says restarts units after shutdown

* Saudi Arabia aims to salvage white elephant financial district

* Saudi Electricity starts up Jeddah South power plant

* Remaining Mobily lenders agree to waive breach of loan terms

QATAR

* "Bachelor ban" in Qatar tests relations with migrant workers

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp explores sale of Polyconcept - sources

* Bahrain's Batelco says submits bid for Malta's Go

OMAN

* BRIEF-Air Lease announces lease placement of two Boeing 787-9s to Oman Air

