DUBAI May 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, gold fall as U.S. hike back on the cards; dlr jumps

* Oil drops on surging dollar, rising U.S. crude stocks, jump in Iran exports

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt lifted by foreign money; Gulf bourses lose steam

* Gold near 3-week low as Fed rate hike expectations boost dollar

* Blumberg Grain to sign wheat silos deal with Algeria in weeks

* Jordan buys 100,000 T feed barley in tender

* Iran's May oil exports set to surge nearly 60 pct from a year ago

* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.541 mln bpd in March

* Turkey angered over EU envoy's remark on EU migrant deal

* Turkey to roadshow sovereign sukuk in next few months

* Investors growing concerned about Turkey's new policy team

* Iran's IRGC says many Iranians have volunteered to fight in Syria

* Kerry, Egypt's Sisi discuss Mideast peace, Libya conflict

* World bank approves up to $5 billion loan to Tunisia

* Bomb kills nine Iraqi soldiers during raid south of Baghdad

* Iraq's Sadr pulls out forces from Baghdad districts hit by bombs

* Libya forces say pushing back Islamic State fighters

EGYPT

* INTERVIEW-Louis Dreyfus seeking logistics investments in Egyptian ports

* Egypt's FIHC cancels vegetable oils tender

* Egypt local wheat buying up to 3.25 mln of planned 4 mln tonnes

* Egypt's GASC signs contract for 80,000 tonnes of rice

* Nine Egyptian policemen to face trial on charges of assaulting two doctors

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Binladin secures bank loan to ease finance crunch -sources

* Saudi's Advanced Petrochemical climbs on capital boost

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* EXCLUSIVE-KKR among bidders for UAE's National Food Products Co-sources

* Abu Dhabi's ADS launches FX prime-of-prime brokerage

QATAR

* Qatar Airways raises stake in BA-owner IAG to 15.01 pct

* Qatar Flour Mills to boost capacity, aims to raise exports to Saudi Arabia

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)