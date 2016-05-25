DUBAI May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain, dollar firm as US data soothes rate fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises, quieter as Ramadan nears

* Oil prices push closer to $50, U.S. crude hits highest in 7 mths

* Gold near 7-week low on Fed rate hike prospects

* After benefits of cheap oil, India counts cost of reduced Gulf remittances

* New Turkish cabinet reflects Erdogan's growing power

* Iraq sticks to oil output growth plan despite spending cuts

* U.S. lawmakers question India plans for Iranian port

* Europe Union and energy firms court Algerian gas cooperation

* For third straight month, Turkey cenbank cuts top end of rate corridor

* In Iran, dividends of nuclear deal are slow to appear

* Hardliner elected as head of Iran's top clerical body

* Turkey sets June 23 deadline for bids for Islamic lender Bank Asya

EGYPT

* No sign of EgyptAir plane technical problems before takeoff -sources

* Egypt energy subsidy bill to hit $5 bln-5.4 bln in fiscal 2015-16-minister

* Egyptian appeals court cancels five-year jail terms for 47 over island protests

* Egypt tenders for 25,000 tonnes of soyoil, 12,000 tonnes sunflower

* Egyptian pound stable at Tuesday's auction, weaker on black market

* Egypt's Medinet Nasr considers loan to speed up development

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DP World launches $1.2 bln sukuk issue to cover tender

* Dubai says opens world's first functioning 3D-printed office

* Dubai's Noor Bank launches $500 mln 5-yr sukuk at 6.25 pct

* Dubai Group selling Shuaa stake, other assets in 2016-official

QATAR

* Qatar says $65 oil price "badly needed" for investment - AP

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Batelco says no longer in talks to buy Malta's GO

OMAN

* Bank Muscat signs $315 million loan - TRLPC

* TABLE-Fuel prices boost Oman April inflation to 1.1 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)