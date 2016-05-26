DUBAI May 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices top $50, Asian shares struggle on CHina worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises on back of oil, global mood

* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi should keep options open on currency peg -c.bank paper

* Brent oil pushes above $50 for first time in nearly 7 months

* Gold edges up, but stays near 7-wk low on Fed rate hike outlook

* Gulf banks report more loan defaults as oil slump plays out

* Obama administration officials warn lawmakers over Iran sanctions

* Russia's Novak to meet Qatar's energy minister in Moscow on June 3 - statement

* Turkey's nationalist MHP leader says to re-run for leadership at July congress

* Arab Bank settlement over militant attacks tied to U.S. appeal

* Turkish investment climate, not just presidency, a priority -finance minister

* Germany, France hold back NATO, EU ambitions in Libya

* Iran-Saudi row threatens any OPEC deal, puts role in question

EGYPT

* French, Italian firms to help search for EgyptAir black boxes

* Egypt local wheat buying tops 4 million tonnes

* Egyptian exchange postpones Beltone Financial capital raise -statement

* Egypt's Qalaa says new oil refinery will cut government's import bill

SAUDI ARABIA

* Official retracts statement that Mecca's metro project delayed

* Saudi Aramco said to appoint JPMorgan, HSBC for debut bond sale - Bloomberg

* Saudi Cement trims proposed H1 dividend

* TABLE-Saudi April inflation edges down to 4.2 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad Airways Partners raises $500 mln in second bond

* Dubai's Shuaa Capital says no business impact from lay-offs

QATAR

* BP, Shell among bidders to run Qatar oil field - sources

* Qatar cuts spending on new health facilities - official

* Qatar's Texas LNG venture expects to begin exports by 2021 -advisor

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH to list Khaleeji bank subsidiary in Dubai

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to sign $1 bln contract with Salini, Limak for city project