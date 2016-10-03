Oct 3 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks start Q4 with gains, sterling
stumbles
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks plunge to multi-year lows on
austerity
* Oil prices fall on high production despite planned OPEC
output cut
* Gold up on short covering as Deutsche Bank concerns ease
* Middle East Crude-Stays weak; Saudi may cut prices next
week
* Syria presses Aleppo advance, as U.N. says hospitals near
collapse
* Iraq's economic recovery plans tied up by U.S. budget
tussle
* Russia said to send more warplanes to Syria, diplomacy 'on
life support'
* On a Jerusalem hillside, rivals set aside differences to
honour Peres
* Turkish police raid prisons and courthouses in post-coup
investigation
* ANALYSIS-Suing governments over terror no sure thing
despite U.S. Sept 11 law
* German minister heads to Iran, business ties still limited
* Mosul offensive to start soon, says French defence
minister
* INTERVIEW-Tunisia PM pushes broad reform package, talks
with unions
* Kurdish role in Raqqa offensive could trigger ethnic
conflict - Turkish official
* Turkish investment bank Unlu says aims to close Iranian
deal soon
* Yemen's Houthis ask former Aden governor to form
government
* Libyan forces foil ambush, lose eight men in Sirte battle
-officials
* U.N. atomic agency chief says Iran sticking to nuclear
deal
* Protests hit Tunisia phosphate output again - official
* Arab coalition says targets Houthi forces after ship
attack
* Gulf Arab states call on U.N. to intervene to stop Aleppo
assault
* Saudi-led forces rescue passengers from vessel off Yemen
* New Yemen central bank governor says inherited bank with
no money
* New Zealand, Gulf states renew efforts to seal free trade
pact
* U.S. approves Boeing, Lockheed fighter jet sales to Gulf
-sources
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar
* Six policemen killed in Sinai
* Egypt's GASC receives six offers at sugar tender
* Cyprus court orders extradition of Egyptian hijacker
* Egypt asks Interpol to take Mubarak-era businessman off
watchlist
* Senior Egyptian prosecutor survives car bomb assassination
attempt
* Egypt court suspends annulment of Red Sea island deal with
Saudi Arabia
* Russia may reinstall wheat export duty in force-majeure
case - TASS
* Egypt M2 money supply up 18.3 pct year-on-year in August -
central bank
* Egypt's FIHC receives offers for soyoil, sunflower oil
-trade
* Eni agrees renewables energy deal with Egypt
* Egyptian three-month T-bill yields drop at auction, nine
month yield stable
* Egypt wants second tranches of World Bank, ADB loans by
year-end -PM
* Egypt General Petroleum seeks 177,000 T of gasoil for
October
* Egypt's Orascom Construction board sets share buyback
price
* BRIEF-Ezz steel Q2 net loss widens to 239.567 million
Egyptian pounds
* Egypt approves tougher jail terms for FGM
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi economic growth hits three-year low in Q2
* TABLE-Saudi Q2 GDP growth edges down to 1.4 pct
y/y
* Saudi c.bank orders rescheduling of consumer loans hit by
austerity
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells Four Seasons Toronto for
C$225 mln
* APICORP says issues Saudi's first Formosa bond
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells Four Seasons Toronto for
C$225 mln
* Saudi's Ma'aden starts commercial output at alumina
refinery
* Saudi Tasnee unit gets 6.96 bln riyals in financing from
banks
* Saudi Arabia suspends telecom shares on licensing move
* Emerging sovereigns' bond sales nearly double, Saudi debut
ahead
* Saudi foreign ministry condemns passage of U.S. Sept. 11
law
* Mufti tells Saudis to back government austerity moves
* StanChart starts direct trading between yuan, Saudi riyal,
UAE dirham
* Saudi central bank's foreign assets edge down in August
* TABLE-Mideast funds turn bullish on bonds and negative on
Saudi equities
* POLL-Mideast funds turn positive on bonds, negative on
Saudi stocks
* Saudi riyal falls, bond may be delayed after U.S. Congress
vote
* Saudi PetroRabigh says construction delay to raise project
cost
* Saudi riyal falls, bond may be delayed after U.S. Congress
vote
* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in August
* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia gambles it can raise oil prices
without losing too much market share: Kemp
* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia releases $1 bln to help laid-off
migrant workers- WSJ
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* StanChart starts direct trading between yuan, Saudi riyal,
UAE dirham
* UAE military vessel damaged in "incident" off coast of
Yemen
* Zara owner Ortega buys $550 million Madrid skyscraper
* Dubai's Gulf General Investment aims to renegotiate part
of debt plan -sources
QATAR
* BRIEF-Boeing said near widebody jet sale to Qatar Air
after F-15 deal
* Indian worker's suicide in Qatar raises concern over
stranded migrants
* TABLE-Qatar August bank lending, money supply growth slow
* Qatar August trade surplus shrinks 36 pct y/y
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman budget deficit rises to $10.5 bln in
January-July
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)