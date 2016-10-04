Oct 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble, dollar firms after upbeat US data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi swings widely, Gulf weak; IMF hopes boost Egypt

* Oil prices dip on surging Iran sales, but looming OPEC deal offers support

* Gold holds losses on firm dollar after positive U.S. data

* Middle East Crude-Dubai rises to highest in nearly four months

* UN discusses urging end to all military flights over Syria's Aleppo

* Morocco's PM says will advance economic reforms if re-elected

* East Libyan oil firm AGOCO's output rises to 320,000 bpd

* Siemens signs Iran rail contract as Germany drums up business

* U.S. helped clinch Iraq oil deal to keep Mosul battle on track

* Libyan wealth fund hampered by power struggles, sanctions

* Turkey detains brother of cleric Gulen, issues arrest warrants for 115

* Turkish inflation fall strengthens central bank's hand on rate cuts - minister

EGYPT

* Egypt says it killed senior Muslim Brotherhood leader in shootout

* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Nov. 1-10 shipment

* Chinese company to spend $20 billion developing second phase of Egypt's new capital

* Yields mixed at Egyptian T-bond auction

* Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to $19.592 bln at end-Sept -central bank

* Sawiris' OTMT says dispute with Egyptian regulator has hit business

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. Sept. 11 law weakens international relations, Saudi cabinet says

* Saudi's Mobily says unified telco licence to boost business

* Saudi licence extension to cut costs for Atheeb Telecommunication

* Saudi Electric to seek private investment for 5,400 MW of projects

* Saudi licence extension to reduce Saudi Zain's annual charges

* Saudi's STC says unified licence positive for business

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Aramex sets up e-commerce company with Australia Post

* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 6.1 pct in August

QATAR

* Qatar's Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter to launch this month -sources

* Qatar exchange to introduce margin trading this week (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)