INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm after U.S. service sector
rebounds
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains as crude firms but UAE, Qatar
lag; Egypt strong
* Oil prices dip after reaching June highs on U.S. crude
stock draw
* Gold edges up as bargain hunters step in after falls
* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens as sellers outnumber
buyers
* Lavrov, Kerry discuss Syria by phone despite breakdown in
talks
* OPEC, non-OPEC producers plan informal meet in Istanbul to
discuss Algiers deal - Algeria
* Baghdad bridles at Turkey's military presence, warns of
"regional war"
* At least 20 Iraqi Sunni tribal fighters die in mistaken
air strike -police
* WTO says Turkey files anti-dumping complaint against
Morocco over steel
* Tunisia labour union warns against gov't attempt to freeze
public sector wage hikes
* Aleppo will eventually fall, but Syrian war will go on
* New famine fears loom in Yemen
* Iran tells Saudi navy vessels to avoid its waters
* Tunisia cuts growth outlook to 1.5 pct vs previous 2.5 pct
* Iraq foreign reserves drop to $50 billion on falling oil
income
* Mosul fight could fracture Iraq -former Sunni governor
EGYPT
* Egypt stocks up on strategic commodities ahead of
devaluation
* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction
* Egypt's GASC says seeking at least 10,000 tonnes sunflower
oil
* IMF to discuss Egypt loan at future board meeting, not
this week
* Egypt's non-oil business activity slowdown stretches to
one year -PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco cuts November Arab Light crude OSP to Asia
* McDonald's nears deal to sell Singapore, Malaysian
franchise to Saudi group-sources
* Saudi-based Apicorp arranges $100 mln Islamic financing
for Egypt's EGPC
* Saudi Electricity awards France's Engie $1.2 bln power
station contract
* Saudi non-oil private sector growth slows in September
-PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi LNG export plant launches October cargo sell
tender
* UAE says Sharjah signs up for Qatari gas
* UAE's Akron seeking $150 mln loan - sources
* UAE says Houthi attack on ship in shipping lane was "act
of terrorism"
* UAE non-oil business growth falls slightly in Sept -PMI
* UAE'S ADNOC sets Sept Murban crude OSP at $45.50/bbl, down
$0.25
QATAR
* Qatar diverts LNG from Britain to more lucrative Asia
* Qatar sees foreign intervention "changing equation" of
Syria war
* Qatar trims cultural plans as tradition and budget
pressures weigh
* Qatar sets September Marine crude OSP at $42.45/bbl, down
55 cents from August
* Portugal's Banif bank to sell its Malta subsidiary to
Qatar group
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's NIC says appointed to execute Americana deal
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain foreign reserves halve since 2014 as oil slumps
* Bahrain's Nogaholding in $98.7 mln deal with JGC Corp for
gas plant
