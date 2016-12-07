BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Dec 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up as markets look to ECB after Italian vote
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi closes at one-year high; Egypt up but OTMT slides
* Oil drops on doubts output cut will be deep enough to end glut
* PRECIOUS-Gold down on U.S. rate hike expectations; ECB meeting in focus
* Middle East Crude-Oman slips after Saudi cuts Arab Lt OSP to 4-mth low
* Trump lays out non-interventionist U.S. military policy
* Yemen says UN roadmap to end conflict sets 'dangerous precedent'
* Syrian troops enter Aleppo's Old City, poised for war's biggest victory
* Libyan forces clear last Islamic State holdout in Sirte
* UN nuclear watchdog confirms Iran shipped sensitive material abroad -diplomat
* Arab Bank chairman in talks with Oger to buy its 20 pct stake - bourse
* Investors see cause for worry in Turkey's divided economy team
* Jordan buys 50,000 tonnes wheat in tender - sources
* Iraqi army launches fresh assault towards Mosul centre
* Glencore raises money for Kurdish oil deal, likely short of target -sources
* Weak lira could knock Turkish cenbank off its inflation path in early 2017
* Iran's Rouhani says will not let Trump rip up nuclear deal
* ABN AMRO sells its private banking operations in Asia and Middle East
* Sukuk market long way from 2012 heyday - report
EGYPT
* Egyptian oil company takes $200 million loan for electricity generation
* China signs 3-yr 18 bln yuan bilateral currency swap with Egypt
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi court sentences 15 people to death for spying for Iran
* Saudi Arabia to form housing refinancing company
* Saudi Aramco IPO unlikely to require rule changes says regulator
* Saudi's Almarai says board recommends lower cash dividend for 2016
* Saudi Arabia cuts Jan oil price to Asia to 4-mth low to keep market share
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Man fatally shot by Ohio police officer identified as UAE student
* UAE energy minister sees no more spikes in shale oil output - Sky News Arabia TV
* UAE'S ADNOC sets November Murban crude OSP at $46.15/bbl
* Dubai's IMG plans another record indoor theme park
* Dubai's Emirates Islamic launches 1.5 bln dirham rights issue
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to seek OPEC output cut monitoring meeting in Feb or March
* Commercial Bank Of Kuwait clarifies on media reports regarding divestment of stakes
* Kuwait Oil Co says restart of Neutral Zone oilfields will some take time
QATAR
* Qatar finance minister predicts faster growth next year
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH close to completing Al Khair acquisition, eyes another merger
* Bahrain has no sukuk plans in near future, depends on budget -c.bank chief
* Islamic bank Al Baraka eyes $300 mln Tier 1 sukuk issue in Q1 2017 -CEO
OMAN
* Oman looking at spending cuts in 2017 budget - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard