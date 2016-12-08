Dec 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares at 1-mth peak, bonds bet on ECB support

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE outperforms region, profit-taking hits Saudi, Egypt

* Oil prices rise on U.S. crude stock decline, weaker dollar

* PRECIOUS-Gold up on weaker dollar ahead of ECB meeting

* Middle East Crude-Feb/March spread flips into backwardation

* Kremlin says Glencore, Qatari fund to buy 19.5 pct stake in Rosneft

* Consortium to pay $1.12 bln for Oger's stake in Jordan's Arab Bank- TV

* Eastern Libyan forces foil rival faction's advance on oil ports -officials

* Shell, Iran agree on future oil and gas development

* Russian oil firms discussed output cuts, no quota recommendations

* Iraq parliament approves 2017 budget, Kurdish party objects

* Dozens killed in west Iraq air strike, MPs and medics say

* Lebanese army arrests militant suspects over links to soldier shooting

* Rebels seek ceasefire with Syrian army closer to retaking Aleppo

* Tunisian union reaches wage deal with government, cancels strike

* Turkey's Erdogan says battle to shore up lira same as fight against Islamic State

* Britain plans to deepen security cooperation with Gulf

* U.S. urges Yemen to accept U.N.-drafted roadmap for peace talks

EGYPT

* Yields rise at Egypt six-month, one-year T-bond auction

* Egyptian women's rights advocate Azza Soliman detained

* Egypt protest law amendment offers little change, lawyers say

* Egypt's beekeepers under threat as economy slumps

* Rome, Cairo prosecutors meet in Regeni case, but no breakthrough

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi will continue to meet global oil demand -energy minister

* Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal

* Zain Saudi says CEO Kabbani resigns, appoints Kaliaropoulos

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* First Gulf Bank shareholders' approve NBAD merger - CEO

* Shareholders of Abu Dhabi bank NBAD approve merger with FGB - spokesman

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi secures $2 billion loan

* UAE says optimistic about non-OPEC commitment to cut output

* UAE energy minister: oil investment declined even at $50/barrel

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts Asia Jan crude selling price to four-month low

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank not planning another sukuk issue - CFO

* Qatar's Ezdan Holding closes $460 million Islamic financing

* Qatar's CBQ says given nod to raise stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank

OMAN

* Oman c.bank says it aims to avoid bank rate rises as liquidity pressures (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)