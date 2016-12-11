Dec 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises with Treasury yields, euro slides

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Foreign investors buy Dubai; Saudi, Egypt continue pulling back

* Oil edges up about 1 pct on optimism over non-OPEC output cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold at 10-month low on dollar, U.S. rate prospects

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks stay firm; Saudi, Iraq keep Jan supplies steady

* OPEC, non-OPEC agree first global oil pact since 2001

* Syria, Russia pound rebel-held Aleppo but advances halt

* Islamic State militants enter Palmyra after heavy fighting -monitor

* EU bans Iran's Aseman Airlines from flying in Europe

* UK's Johnson courts Gulf after Saudi comments draw putdown

* Lebanese government must be formed as soon as possible - Hezbollah

* Twin bombing outside Istanbul soccer stadium kills 29, wounds 166

* Turkey's AK Party submits reform plans aimed at expanding president's powers

* Turkey seeks arrest 55 people suspected of financing Gulen - NTV

* Turkish developer confident Syria wall in place by spring

* Islamic State looks to regroup in Libya after losing Sirte

* Russia signs Rosneft deal with Qatar, Glencore

* Washington to check if Russia-Qatar oil deal violates sanctions

* Tunisian parliament approves $14 bln budget for 2017

* Tunisia's parliament rejects tax reforms in blow to deficit-cutting drive

* U.S. advises Congress of possible military sales to UAE, Saudi, Qatar

* Morocco to issue first sukuk in domestic market in first half of 2017 -minister

* Suicide bomber kills at least 50 Yemeni troops in Aden

EGYPT

* Egypt received inflows of $1 bln in month since currency float- c.bank

* Egyptian court rejects appeal by Islamist militant Adel Habara over death sentence

* Egypt security forces hit by two bombings in a single day

* Egypt inflation hits eight-year highs after currency float

* Egypt to issue $1 bln 1-year dollar-denominated T-bill -central bank

* Shell appoints Gasser Hanter to head Egypt business

* Egyptian women's rights advocate Azza Soliman freed on bail

* Egypt's Sisi says pound will strengthen over coming months

* GASC gets one offer at white sugar tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Oger $3.5 bln debt plan hit by creditor court move -sources

* Saudi Arabia informs customers about oil supply cuts from January - source

* Saudi Arabia to lift Jan crude supply to one Asia buyer -source

* Saudi border guard killed in mine blast on Yemen border: agency

* Saudi's Sipchem says affiliate signs 542.6 mln riyal efficiency contract

* Saudi power developer ACWA postpones debt issue plans to 2017 - leads

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADNOC to inform customers of any Jan 2017 cuts after OPEC deal

* Dubai Investments to close Dh1.1 bln loan by year-end: CEO

* China c.bank says AgBank's Dubai branch to be renminbi clearing bank in UAE

* Emirates expects to roll out premium economy within 18 months

* UAE telecom du says board to discuss capital options

* Dubai's Drake & Scull appoints PwC as adviser in turnaround move

KUWAIT

* Kuwait emir appoints Essam al-Marzouq new oil minister

QATAR

* Qatar cuts crude prices for November -source

OMAN

* China-led AIIB approves $301 mln in loans to Oman

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Bapco gets bids for $5 bln refinery expansion - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)