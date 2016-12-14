Dec 14 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia ready for Fed hike, anxious on rate
outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, UAE retreat ahead of likely U.S.
rate hike, Saudi budget; Egypt slips
* Oil prices fall on rising U.S. crude stocks, OPEC output
concerns
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar slips ahead of Fed rate
decision
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks soften despite ADNOC cuts
* Syrian rebels prepare to withdraw from Aleppo as truce
begins
* Battle of Aleppo ends after years of bloodshed with rebel
withdrawal
* Iran to work on nuclear-powered vessels after US
"violation" of deal
* Gulf Cooperation Council condemns "barbaric shelling" of
Aleppo
* EU ministers reject Austrian demand to halt Turkey's
membership talks
* Iraqi Shi'ite forces aim to clear border strip with Syria
* IranAir hopes to finalise Airbus deal in two weeks
* Yemen's toxic trash mountain adds to war woes
* Russia's Gazprom Neft, Iran's NIOC agree Iranian oil field
studies
* UBM to buy Allworld in Asia push, Middle East foray
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC says seeking 50,000 tonnes white sugar in
tender
* Military court jails 141 Brotherhood supporters over 2013
unrest
* Egyptian Exchange says Obour Land public offering 1.94
times oversubscribed
* AfDB approves $500 million loan payment to Egypt
* Prime Holding for Financial Investments says Sum
Investments buys 4.9 mln company shares
* Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development posts 11-month
revenue of EGP 1.4 bln
* Telecom Egypt says no decision yet on Vodafone Egypt stake
sale
* Egypt cancels tender to rent third LNG regasification
terminal
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi plans to reduce supplies to customers in Jan. based
on shipment requests- Bloomberg
* US to halt some arms sales to Saudi, citing civilian
deaths in Yemen campaign
* Top Saudi religious body condemns "criminal massacres" in
Aleppo
* Saudi Arabia engineers big shift in oil market sentiment:
Kemp
* Saudis to claim partial victory in taming huge deficit
with 2017 budget
* Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi to open branch in Saudi
Arabia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE student killed by Ohio police on Dec. 4 was unarmed
-official
* Abu Dhabi reintroduces 5 percent rent cap after three
years
* Dubai working with HSBC on $7 bln financing for Expo 2020
* SeaWorld parteners with Miral to develop Seaworld Abu
Dhabi
* Dubai's Meydan Group to close 600 mln dirham syndicated
loan next week -sources
* Emaar appoints hospitality and leisure unit CEO
* UAE's ADNOC to cut Jan oil supplies to Asia; Kuwait, Oman
to follow
QATAR
* Russia's Putin, Qatari Emir discuss Rosneft deal - Kremlin
* Qatar calls for an emergency Arab League meeting on Aleppo
-Al Jazeera
* Qatar sovereign fund tells Washington will invest $10 bln
in U.S. infrastructure - sources
* Qatar November inflation drops to lowest this year
* Qatar Petroleum says to cut oil production in line with
OPEC deal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KHAC agrees $531 mln hospitals deal with Chinese
group
* U.S. paves way for possible $1.7 bln tank sale to Kuwait
-statement
* Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate posts Q4 loss
* Kuwait's KPC informs customers of lower oil supplies in
Jan
OMAN
* Oman to tell customers of oil supply cuts in January after
OPEC deal -source
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)