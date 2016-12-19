Dec 19 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks find relief as China set to
return seized US drone
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf, Egypt inch up as trading volume
shrinks
* Oil prices rise in anticipation of tighter 2017 market
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices recover as U.S. dollar slips
* Gunmen burn buses, Aleppo convoy goes through
* Turkey's Erdogan blames Kurdish militants after bomb kills
at least 13, wounds 56
* "Liberated" Mosul civilians not safe from violence,
casualties rise
* Jordan declares end of castle siege, says four gunmen
killed
* Head of UN nuclear watchdog says Iran showing commitment
to deal
* Suicide bombing kills soldiers in Yemen, claimed by
Islamic State
* Saudi Arabia, U.S. play down reports of curbs on military
support
* IranAir confirms cutting Airbus order, dropping A380s
* Israeli forces kill Palestinian in clash with
stone-throwers - Palestinian ministry
* Lebanon forms new government - televised statement
EGYPT
* Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly
auction
* Egypt's Banque Misr signs MOU with Chinese lender over
$500 loan
* Ten policemen in Egypt charged with torturing man to death
* Switzerland unblocks 180 million francs frozen in Egypt
probe
* Egypt cancels local rice tender, to make up by importing
-statement
* Egyptian court suspends author's jail sentence over
sexually explicit book - lawyer
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SABIC proposes 2 riyals/share dividend for H2 2016
* Saudi shipper Bahri says 2016 dividend flat at 2.5
riyals/share
* Saudi Telecom says board approves $100 mln Careem stake
buy
* Reuters Insider - Saudi Arabia says won't withdraw US
investments
* BRIEF-Doosan Heavy Industries says wins $927 mln order
* Saudi Aramco, GE to launch Saudi Arabia's first wind
turbine next month
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi inflation rises to 2.4 percent in November
* Air Berlin on verge of another CEO change
-sources
* Etihad Airways says to trim its workforce to reduce costs
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman November inflation edges down to 1.9 percent on
food prices
* Oman central bank says won't blindly follow Fed's rate
decision
