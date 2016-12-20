BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
Dec 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen holds gains after Germany, Turkey incidents, Asia stocks mixed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges to fresh eight-year high, Gulf markets diverge
* Oil eases as traders start winding down positions in run-up to holiday season
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips for first time in three sessions on Fed's Yellen remarks
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks down; light grades under pressure
* Russian ambassador shot dead in Ankara gallery
* Moroccan court extends liquidation deadline for oil refiner Samir
* Thousands evacuated from Aleppo after deal over besieged villages
* Saudi foreign minister says Syria must be pressured into political solution
* Tunisia says initial evidence shows foreign organisation may be behind Hamas assassination
* Iran to get first Airbus jet within weeks under sanctions pact
* Jordanian gunmen planned wider attacks - minister
* Cracks deepen in Palestinian politics as Abbas clamps down
* Fitch: Reasonable Medium-Term Prospects for Turkish IslamicBanks
* Indonesia's Pertamina to buy 1 mln barrels of Iranian crude in Q1 2017 - CEO
* Iran starts selling oil to Italy's Eni
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 20-31 shipment
* Egypt says around 1 mln hectares cultivated with wheat this year -MENA
* Yields rise at Egypt 5- and 10-year T-bond auctions on Monday
* Egypt's pound weakens to around 19 per dollar
* Egypt's Banque Misr signs MOU with Chinese lender over $500 mln loan
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's top economic council discusses 2017 budget draft
* Saudi-led coalition to stop using British-made cluster munitions in Yemen
* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.636 mln bpd in Oct -JODI
* Saudi officials say more professions should be open to women -newspapers
* Food prices push Saudi November inflation down to year-low of 2.3 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Gulf airline giants face job cuts as growth slows
* Private equity firm Abraaj appoints senior external adviser
* Fitch: Courts Will Be Key to Implementing New UAE Bankruptcy Law
* Mubadala to hold Abu Dhabi's 2 pct stake in BP - spokesman
* China's CEFC in talks for stake at Abu Dhabi oil concessions - sources
* Dubai November inflation rate at 3.0 percent
* Dubai's Nakheel expects higher 2016 profit - chairman quoted by newspaper
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance House denies media reports on acquisition of Bahrain's Ibdar by Development Bank
QATAR
* Qatari bank trio in talks for potential $44 bln merger
* Qatar's Ooredoo in talks for majority stake in Salam subsidiary
* Qatari developer UDC says secures up to 730 mln riyal loan from CBQ
OMAN
* Oman money supply, banking lending growth slow in October (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
