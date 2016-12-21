BRIEF-Net Element reports Q1 loss per share $0.15
Dec 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar basks in yield glow, Nikkei at 1-year peak
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits record high, Qatar buoyed by $44 bln bank merger plan
* Oil prices edge up on expected U.S. crude inventory draw
* PRECIOUS-Gold on back foot as dollar stays near 14-year high
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks fall; ADNOC raises Feb supplies
* Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee fest
* Emerging markets have seen $23 bln in outflows since October -IIF
* Turkey tells US that cleric Gulen was behind Russian diplomat's killing
* Libya's NOC says oil pipelines reopened, expects 270,000 bpd boost in 3 months
* Syrian army closes in on last Aleppo rebels
* Morocco central bank sees growth recover in 2017, keeps rates unchanged
* Turkish police detain six after Russian ambassador shot dead
* Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see potential in Trump
* Russia, Iran, Turkey say ready to broker Syria deal
* Financing hitches could delay Hapag Lloyd, UASC shipping tie-up - sources
* Defying sliding lira, Turkish central bank holds rates
* Islamic finance standards spur development of gold, silver products
* Turkey's Ronesans studying Morocco, Senegal PPP projects with France's Meridiam
EGYPT
* World Bank approves second $1 bln loan tranche to Egypt
* Egypt's GASC says buys 360,000 tonnes of wheat in tender
* Egypt raises purchase price of sugar cane from local farmers
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Alinma Bank proposes flat dividend for 2016
* Saudi bank ANB proposes 0.45 riyals/share dividend for H2 2016
* Saudi telco Mobily signs for 2 bln riyal credit facility
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad Airways to review European investment strategy - sources
* UAE's ADNOC to supply some Asian refiners with more oil in Feb
* Dubai Crude for March to be priced at $0.15/bbl below Oman
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Warba Bank picks nine to arrange $250 mln capital sukuk - sources
QATAR
* Qatari bank CBQ says takes full control of Turkey's Alternatifbank
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Investcorp to sell Optiv Security stake to KKR
OMAN
* India's Jindal Steel & Power may sell stake in Oman unit to cut debt - Mint
* Oman's Electricity Holding Company raises $325 million loan - CFO
* Oman budget deficit grows to $12.5 billion in January-October (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
