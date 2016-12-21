Dec 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar basks in yield glow, Nikkei at 1-year peak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits record high, Qatar buoyed by $44 bln bank merger plan

* Oil prices edge up on expected U.S. crude inventory draw

* PRECIOUS-Gold on back foot as dollar stays near 14-year high

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks fall; ADNOC raises Feb supplies

* Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee fest

* Emerging markets have seen $23 bln in outflows since October -IIF

* Turkey tells US that cleric Gulen was behind Russian diplomat's killing

* Libya's NOC says oil pipelines reopened, expects 270,000 bpd boost in 3 months

* Syrian army closes in on last Aleppo rebels

* Morocco central bank sees growth recover in 2017, keeps rates unchanged

* Turkish police detain six after Russian ambassador shot dead

* Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see potential in Trump

* Russia, Iran, Turkey say ready to broker Syria deal

* Financing hitches could delay Hapag Lloyd, UASC shipping tie-up - sources

* Defying sliding lira, Turkish central bank holds rates

* Islamic finance standards spur development of gold, silver products

* Turkey's Ronesans studying Morocco, Senegal PPP projects with France's Meridiam

EGYPT

* World Bank approves second $1 bln loan tranche to Egypt

* Egypt's GASC says buys 360,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

* Egypt raises purchase price of sugar cane from local farmers

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Alinma Bank proposes flat dividend for 2016

* Saudi bank ANB proposes 0.45 riyals/share dividend for H2 2016

* Saudi telco Mobily signs for 2 bln riyal credit facility

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad Airways to review European investment strategy - sources

* UAE's ADNOC to supply some Asian refiners with more oil in Feb

* Dubai Crude for March to be priced at $0.15/bbl below Oman

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Warba Bank picks nine to arrange $250 mln capital sukuk - sources

QATAR

* Qatari bank CBQ says takes full control of Turkey's Alternatifbank

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Investcorp to sell Optiv Security stake to KKR

OMAN

* India's Jindal Steel & Power may sell stake in Oman unit to cut debt - Mint

* Oman's Electricity Holding Company raises $325 million loan - CFO

* Oman budget deficit grows to $12.5 billion in January-October (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)