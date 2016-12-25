Dec 25 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, US dollar near 14-year peak
on low volumes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up before budget, Egypt's rise
slows
* U.S. crude settles at 17-month high after small,
pre-holiday gain
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher as U.S. dollar eases
* Iran allows free foreign exchange at banks in move to
unify rates
* Malta hijack ends peacefully as Gaddafi loyalists
surrender
* Egyptian police arrest Al Jazeera news producer
* OPEC monitoring committee to meet first half of Jan
-Kuwaiti oil minister
* EXCLUSIVE-Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services
to Gulf
* MIDEAST DEBT-Sukuk issuance to rebound in 2017 but
investors may shun long end
EGYPT
* Egypt seeks to import crude directly from Iraq
* Yields rise at Egypt six-month, one-year T-bill auction
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fall to $389.2 mln in November
* Egypt's strategic wheat reserves enough to last until
early April -statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco plans to sell up to 49 pct over 10 yrs -paper
* Saudi Arabia eyes $53 billion plan to boost private sector
in diversification drive
* Saudi Arabia plans to borrow $10-15 bln internationally in
2017 - official
* Saudis cut huge budget deficit, to loosen purse strings in
2017
* Saudi's Falih says domestic energy price rise still being
finalised
* Saudi's Falih: confident oil producers will comply with
cut deal -Arabiya
* Saudi to gradually raise fees to employ foreign workers -
finance minister
* Saudi's Falih: kingdom assumes conservative oil price for
2017 budget
* Saudi Arabia to raise military spending 6 pct -budget
* Saudi's Falih says domestic energy price reform to
continue from 2017
* Saudi may achieve budget surplus by 2020 -finance
minister
* Saudi Arabia to boost 2017 spending as it cuts into huge
state deficit
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to float Az-Zour North One in mid-2017-KUNA
* Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA
QATAR
* Qatargas says starts up Laffan Refinery 2
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain questions activist over criticism of Gulf states
OMAN
* Oman central bank raises repo rate slightly
