BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* MIDEAST STOCKS-State budget boosts Saudi, rest of Gulf sluggish; Egypt drops [nL5N1EK01F}
* Saudi newspaper says report on huge Aramco stake sale was wrong
* Iran says it sealed Boeing plane deal at half price
* Russian jets step up raids on rebel-held Idlib and rural Aleppo
* Aleppo Christians celebrate holiday in hope peace has returned
* All 92 on Syria-bound Russian military jet killed in crash, including 60 from Red Army Choir
* UAE's Etisalat, Saudi's Mobily discuss new alliance after ending management deal
* Algeria to rejuvenate aging oil wells to boost output
* Fearful Christmas in Baghdad after attacks on Christians
EGYPT
* Egypt confirms Al Jazeera producer's arrest for "provoking sedition"
QATAR
* Qatar's Nebras says buys 35.5 pct stake in Indonesia's PT Paiton Energy
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Shuaa buys stake in Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd