BRIEF-FC Porto increases bond offering to 35 mln euros
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
Dec 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed in muted session, dollar recovers some losses
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi post-budget rally stalls, UAE bourses firm
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher in thin trade after holiday weekend
* Aleppo sees shelling, air strikes again as Assad urges peace talks
* Russia hunts for crashed jet's black boxes, says no signs of foul play
* Tunisian security forces arrest three for links to Berlin market attack suspect
* Iran's currency hits record low as Trump worries deter fund inflows
* Russia's Putin discusses killing of ambassador with Erdogan
* EXCLUSIVE-Fresh advance in east Mosul to begin within days -U.S. commander
* Syrian army escalates campaign to capture Damascus water supply
* Libya's oil production at 622,000 bpd - National Oil Corp
* Turkey's Yildiz says $400 mln stake sale a business - not political - decision
* Cafeteria manager jailed for insulting Turkey's Erdogan, lawyer says
* East Libyan forces launch air strike against rivals in central desert
* Pope pays tribute to Iraqi Christians persecuted by Islamic State
* Turkey asks U.S.-led coalition for air support at Syria's al-Bab
* BRIEF-Turk Telekom signs $120 mln credit agreement
EGYPT
* Average yields on Egypt's T-bonds rise at auction
* Egypt's GASC says it buys 55,000 tonnes of white sugar from Brazil
* Egypt confirms Al Jazeera producer's arrest for "provoking sedition"
* Egypt's Sisi says military accounts for 1.5-2 percent of economy
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia launches campaign to collect funds for Syrians displaced by war
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* BUZZ-Dubai's Shuaa Capital rises after buying stake in Bahrain bank
* Abu Dhabi bourse to introduce short-selling in first quarter 2017 -CEO
KUWAIT
* BRIEF-Ministry of Finance lifts restrictions on blocked funds of Zain Iraq and Iraqna
OMAN
* Oman appeals court overturns newspaper ban, cuts prison terms
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain November inflation rises to 1.9 percent
Compiled by Dubai newsroom
