INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia follows Wall Street higher, upbeat US
data lifts dollar vs yen
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi to high for year, rest of
Gulf sluggish
* Oil prices edge down ahead of OPEC, non-OPEC production
cuts
* Middle East Crude-Benchmark rises, Qatar's Ras Laffan
splitter starts
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains on strong technical
signals
* Russia says Syrian government and opposition in talks
* First trial opens of alleged Turkey coup participants
* Iraqi PM says three months needed to rout Islamic State
* Kerry to lay out vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace
* Syrian opposition urges rebels to cooperate in ceasefire
efforts
* Azerbaijan has started buying gas from Iran - state energy
company
* Meeting of OPEC, non-OPEC monitoring committee proposed
for Jan. 13 in Abu Dhabi - sources
* Gunmen kidnap Iraqi journalist in Baghdad, PM orders
investigation
* Russia finds black box from military plane crashed in the
Black Sea - TASS
EGYPT
* POLL-Egypt's central bank to hold interest rates on
Thursday
* BRIEF-Egypt Gas forecasts net profit of EGP 6.8 mln for
2017
* BRIEF-Eni signs concession agreements for Egypt
exploration blocks
* Egypt's purchase of 55,000 tonnes of sugar was non-tender
deal
* Egyptian General Petroleum Corp seeks up to 178,000 T
gasoil for Jan
* New Egyptian law establishes media regulator picked by
president
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi bank SABB proposes 0.35 riyals/share dividend for H2
2016
* Saudi's Sadara to start maintenance on mixed-feed cracker
* Iran says Saudi Arabia should be barred from Syria peace
process - RIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Alitalia source denies press report about CEO departure
* Airbus postpones deliveries of 12 A380 planes to Emirates
Airline
* Three foreign banks eyeing Turkish market -bank regulator
to state media
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's NBK, KAMCO invited to participate in Kuwaiti
sovereign bond issue
