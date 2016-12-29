Dec 29 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Thursday.
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar dips, oil simmers
down
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf trades mixed, second-tier Saudi
petchems rise
* Oil prices fall on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks
* BUZZ-OPEC, non-OPEC monitoring committee to meet in Vienna
Jan 21-22
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise by most in a month as U.S.
dollar eases
* Islamic State supporters call for more holiday attacks in
Europe
* Oman joins Saudi-led Islamic alliance:Gulf sources
* Turkey and Russia have ceasefire plan for Syria, says
Ankara
* Russian embassy in Damascus shelled twice
* Turkish military "neutralises" 44 Islamic State militants
in northern Syria
* In parting shot at Israel, Kerry warns Middle East peace
in jeopardy
* Palestinian president believes peace with Israel is
achievable -spokesman
* Kuwait Energy says signs $100 mln financing facility with
Vitol
* Asia's Nov imports of Iranian oil more than double from
year ago
* Iran may review gas ties if Turkmenistan cuts flow
* Egypt signs $220 mln of oil and gas deals
* Palestinian Authority extends Paltel's licences for $290
mln
* Detained Bahraini activist freed and immediately
re-arrested
EGYPT
* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction
* Tough Egyptian economic conditions will improve in 6
months, says Sisi
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi sovereign fund buying stake in UAE utility firm -
exec
* Saudi Arabia's Petrorabigh chooses HSBC Capital as adviser
for rights issue
* Saudi bank deposits rise in November as c.bank liquidates
foreign assets
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* MOVES-Four senior staff depart National Bank of Abu Dhabi
- sources
QATAR
* Chile's LATAM Airlines says Qatar Airways has completed
stake purchase
* FIFA will continue to put pressure on Qatar over human
rights - President
BAHRAIN
* MOVES-Bahrain's Batelco announces new chairman
