Dec 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar dips, oil simmers down

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf trades mixed, second-tier Saudi petchems rise

* Oil prices fall on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks

* BUZZ-OPEC, non-OPEC monitoring committee to meet in Vienna Jan 21-22

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise by most in a month as U.S. dollar eases

* Islamic State supporters call for more holiday attacks in Europe

* Oman joins Saudi-led Islamic alliance:Gulf sources

* Turkey and Russia have ceasefire plan for Syria, says Ankara

* Russian embassy in Damascus shelled twice

* Turkish military "neutralises" 44 Islamic State militants in northern Syria

* In parting shot at Israel, Kerry warns Middle East peace in jeopardy

* Palestinian president believes peace with Israel is achievable -spokesman

* Kuwait Energy says signs $100 mln financing facility with Vitol

* Asia's Nov imports of Iranian oil more than double from year ago

* Iran may review gas ties if Turkmenistan cuts flow

* Egypt signs $220 mln of oil and gas deals

* Palestinian Authority extends Paltel's licences for $290 mln

* Detained Bahraini activist freed and immediately re-arrested

EGYPT

* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction

* Tough Egyptian economic conditions will improve in 6 months, says Sisi

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi sovereign fund buying stake in UAE utility firm - exec

* Saudi Arabia's Petrorabigh chooses HSBC Capital as adviser for rights issue

* Saudi bank deposits rise in November as c.bank liquidates foreign assets

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MOVES-Four senior staff depart National Bank of Abu Dhabi - sources

QATAR

* Chile's LATAM Airlines says Qatar Airways has completed stake purchase

* FIFA will continue to put pressure on Qatar over human rights - President

BAHRAIN

* MOVES-Bahrain's Batelco announces new chairman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)