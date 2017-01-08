Jan 8 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover ground after U.S.
jobs report
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges to record; Dubai, Qatar
outperform Gulf
* Oil edges up; strong dollar, OPEC doubts make buyers
cautious
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from one-month high after U.S. data;
palladium rises
* Middle East Crude-Dubai eases, partials trade volume stays
high
* OPEC oil output falls from record high ahead of planned
cuts -Reuters survey
* Iran's Arvandan sees oil output capacity up at 450,000 bpd
by March
* Iran capitalises on OPEC oil cut to sell millions of
barrels - sources
* China's Iran oil imports to hit record on new production -
sources
* Iran raises daily gas output by more than 50 pct in three
years- oil minister
* Iran in talks to export 4 mln barrels of oil per month to
Philippines - State TV
* Iran seeks investors for 25 petrochemical projects
* Quake rattles southern Iran, four Afghan labourers killed
- TV
* Top U.S. senator expects Trump administration to enforce
Iran deal
* Syrian rebels deny report of ceasefire near Damascus
* Kerry says U.S. encouraging Astana talks on Syria as step
to peace
* Syrian army, allies press assault to secure capital's
water supply
* Russia says has begun drawdown of forces in Syria
* Syrian govt decides Aleppo renovation plan - state media
* Fuel truck blast kills dozens in north Syrian border town
* Iraq begins reducing oil output in keeping with OPEC
decision -minister
* Iraqi general says 70 percent of east Mosul retaken from
Islamic State
* Iraqi forces advance against Islamic State in Mosul night
raid -spokesman
* Entering Mosul from north, Iraqi army faces gruelling
urban combat
* Iraqi forces close in on Tigris in Islamic State
stronghold Mosul
* U.S., European weapons used to commit war crimes in Iraq -
Amnesty
* Lebanon to restart oil, gas licensing round after
three-year delay
* BRF seeks IPO of halal food unit by early April, sources
say
* Rosneft purchase leads $82 bln spree by sovereign
investors in 2016
* North Asia's winter blast to raise January coal, LNG
consumption
* Arrivals of migrants to EU by sea two-thirds lower in 2016
* Bin Laden son, AQAP leader added to U.S. terror blacklist
-State Dept
* Libya says will declare force majeure at two ports over
smuggling
EGYPT
* Egypt's Finance Ministry to issue $800 mln 1-year
dollar-denominated T-bill
* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction
* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $24.265 bln at
end-December
* Prominent Egyptian activist Ahmed Maher freed from jail on
probation
* Egyptian importers face bankruptcy after currency float
* One dead, three held in connection with Cairo bomb attack
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi body rules on insider trading in Mobily shares
* Saudi central bank lifts home buyers' bank loan-to-value
ratio to 85 pct
* Saudi builder Khodari secures $18.4 mln government
contract
* Four Yemeni detainees transferred from Guantanamo to Saudi
Arabia
* Two suspected militants killed in Saudi security operation
* Saudi prince readies strategy if clerics oppose
reforms-report
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi levies fee on expat tenants to boost revenues
* UAE bank NBAD confirms departure of four senior managers
* UAE'S ADNOC cuts Dec light crude prices more than expected
* UAE's ADNOC plans oil field maintenances in March-April to
cut output, meet OPEC target
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Stock Exchange appoints new chairman
* Kuwait cuts January oil output to agreed OPEC target -oil
official
* Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical to launch dollar sukuk soon
- sources
QATAR
* Yields rise as Qatar c.bank sells 1.4 bln riyals of
T-bills
* FIFA says court rules in its favour over Qatar working
conditions
* Qatar Airways CEO says swapping Airbus A320neo order for
A321neos
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)