DUBAI Jan 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks bounce on U.S. cues though dlr gains may clip wings

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises but Saudi slides; foreigners sell in Egypt

* Oil prices fall as Iranian crude tanker exports surge, U.S. adds more rigs

* PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure on U.S. rate hike prospects

* Iraqi forces reach east bank of Tigris in Mosul - Iraqi officer

* Former Pakistan army chief to head Saudi-led military alliance -Pakistani media

* At least four dead in Palestinian truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem - police

* Suicide attacks kill 20 people in eastern Baghdad

* Iran takes ownership of first jet under sanctions deal

* MOVES-Iranian oil firm NIOC names new international affairs head

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran capitalises on OPEC oil cut to sell millions of barrels - sources

* Islamic State claims Baghdad car bomb attack - statement

* OBITUARY-Rafsanjani, dead at 82, was one of the titans of post-revolutionary Iran

* Iran says finds shale oil reserves in western province

* Signs suggest truck driver who killed four soldiers supported Islamic State-Israeli PM

* U.N. chief concerned Iran may have violated arms embargo -report

* Syrian air strikes resume on rebel-held Damascus water-source valley

EGYPT

* Yields ease on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction

* Egypt, world's largest wheat buyer, appoints new head of agriculture quarantine

* Egypt's GASC postpones tender for raw sugar

* Egypt's pound strengthens at banks as demand from importers eases

* Egyptians unimpressed by Sisi's promise of economic recovery

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi embrace of ride-hailing apps drives economic, social change

* Two suspected militants killed in Saudi security operation

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DAMAC Properties expects to maintain 25 pct dividend

* MOVES-Dubai's Network International appoints new CEO

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait Food convenes meeting on Jan 9 to discuss Adeptio's mandatory offer

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Aluminium Bahrain records metal production of 971,420 metric tonnes in 2016